In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Caleb exposes his dark side as he attacks in a bid to protect Leyla.

With a hooded figure watching over Leyla, Caleb takes action.

But, has his dark side been unleashed in Emmerdale?

Caleb has a mysterious past (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Caleb has a mysterious dark side

Since Caleb arrived in the village last year, he’s been a man of mystery.

Claiming to be Cain and Chas’ brother, Caleb has kept everything else about himself a secret. All viewers know is that he’s a business man who has a dark side.

Caleb’s dark side was hinted at when he made a mysterious phone call after having a heartfelt moment with Cain. He told the person on the phone that things were going to plan.

This led to many speculating as to who Caleb could be working with.

Some have guessed that Caleb may be working with Nicky or may have associations with Leyla’s drug dealer, Callum.

However, Caleb’s secret dark side has remained somewhat of a mystery until now.

Caleb’s dark side is uncovered (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb attacks to protect Leyla

Next week, Leyla and Caleb spend the night together with the news quickly spreading around the village.

Later on, Leyla worries after hearing that Callum’s out on bail.

As Leyla and Caleb get intimate, a hooded figure watches through the window.

Later on, as the hooded figure watches Leyla through the car window, Caleb offers to check in on her. Leyla however puts up a front, not wanting Callum to affect her.

As Leyla’s stalker continues to spy on her, Caleb spots them watching Leyla as she goes into the Village Hall.

With this, Caleb attacks the hooded figure, exposing his dark side. But what will he do with the stalker now he’s caught him?

Who is the hooded figure? And are we about to see what Caleb is really capable of?

