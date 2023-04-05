Emmerdale's Marlon and Rhona
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Rhona’s ex-husband arrives in the village with bombshell

Gus bumps into Rhona - but why?

By Tamzin Meyer

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday April 5, 2023), Rhona gets a shock when she bumps into her ex-husband, Gus, in the village whilst having a lunch date with Marlon. Taken by surprise, Rhona arranges to have a catch-up with Gus.

With Gus having arrived in the village, it’s soon clear that he’s re-entered Rhona’s life for a reason. But what does Gus want from Rhona? Will Rhona be able to help him get what he wants in Emmerdale spoilers tonight?

Rhona talks to ex husband Gus in the cafe on Emmerdale
Gus arrives in the village (Credit: ITV)

Rhona’s ex-husband arrives in the village

At the moment, Rhona and Marlon are living a happy life as a married couple, with Marlon starting to slowly get back to being more like his old self after his stroke. However, the arrival of Rhona’s ex-husband now threatens to cause chaos for Rhona and her family.

Tonight, Marlon rushes to make his lunch date with Rhona. They’re then both interrupted by the arrival of Rhona’s ex-husband, Gus. Rhona tells Gus that they should have a good catch-up tomorrow. However, she soon realises that there’s something Gus wants from her.

This comes after it was revealed that Gus will arrive in the village to ask Rhona if he and his wife, Lucy, can use Rhona’s frozen embryos from the time they were together. Will Rhona be able to give Gus what he wants?

Someone watches Leyla and Caleb (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla gets stalked

Last night (Tuesday April 4, 2023), Leyla and Caleb flirted with each other as Leyla invited Caleb back to hers for a coffee. Now, it seems like the pair of them have well and truly hit it off as the villagers start gossiping about how they both spent the night together.

Later on, Leyla’s taken aback when she finds out that Callum’s been released on bail. Looking to Caleb for support, the pair soon get intimate once more. However, they’re being watched by a hooded figure who has been watching Leyla’s every move. Who is stalking Leyla?

Mary kisses Faye (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Mary gets confident

Yesterday, Mary feared that Rhona didn’t like Faye but breathed a sigh of relief when she assured her that she did. Rhona then entered Mary into Bernice’s raffle in the hopes of winning a deluxe stay for two for her mum and Faye.

Tonight, Faye and Mary become more comfortable around each other and start opening up. With this, Mary becomes confident and impulsively kisses Faye. Faye’s delighted by Mary’s bravery. Are things heading in the right direction for the couple?

Read more: Who's leaving Emmerdale this year? 

Emmerdale - Rhona Is Shocked To See Her Ex-Husband, Gus In The Pub (Preview) (5th April 2023)

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

