In Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Monday April 3), a wedding proposal shocks the village as a new couple get engaged. With Kim having fired him for being in a relationship with Gabby, Nicky decides to prove his love by proposing.

At the Hide, despite Laurel and Bernice sharing their doubts over the couple’s relationship, Nicky gets down on one knee, making Gabby accept. But how will Kim react to the happy couple’s news in Emmerdale spoilers tonight?

Nicky proposes to Gabby (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Nicky proposes to Gabby

Viewers will know that Nicky and Gabby have been having a secret relationship without anybody at Home Farm knowing. However, their secret started to unravel recently when they got caught being intimate in the kitchen by Caleb.

Tonight, Nicky and Gabby decide to finally reveal to Kim that they’re seeing each other and are in a relationship. Kim’s furious when she finds out, deciding to fire Nicky on the spot for going against his contract.

Later on, at the Hide, Nicky decides to propose to Gabby despite Laurel and Bernice sharing their doubts, getting down on one knee. Gabby is delighted to get engaged to Nicky and accepts his wedding proposal. But will Kim be as happy with the news?

Billy confesses all to Will (Credit: ITV)

Billy confesses the truth to Will

Last week, Billy and Dawn celebrated getting full custody of the kids – Clemmie and Lucas – whilst Alex was busy stealing drugs from a pharmacy van. Billy then decided to go out and grab some fish and chips to celebrate.

However, Billy accidentally hit Alex with his car as he stepped into the road whilst on the phone to Clare. Billy was left shaken as he left Alex for dead in the road before heading home to tell Dawn what had happened.

Tonight, after attacking Alex on the top of his car bonnet once he had found the drugs, Charles is questioned by the police. Ethan does his best to support his dad whilst Naomi believes that Charles is responsible for running Alex over.

Later on, Will finds Billy’s damaged vehicle in the barn and starts to become suspicious. With this, Billy confesses to Will about hitting Alex, making Will vow to help him get out of the mess he has created for himself.

At the hospital, Naomi’s heartbroken when Clare tells her the truth about Alex’s plan to steal the drugs. Meanwhile, Billy struggles to keep the truth concealed and panics Dawn when he debates telling the police the truth. But will he?

