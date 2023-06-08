In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, the Dingles decide Caleb’s fate as they discuss him in the Dingle court.

After Caleb’s plan is exposed, the Dingles decide on whether they want Caleb to stick around or not.

But, what will the Dingle clan decide happens to Caleb in Emmerdale spoilers?

Kim rumbled Caleb (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Kim found out everything

Recently this week, Kim rumbled Caleb’s plan and confronted him with Cain by her side. Caleb had found out that Nicky had cancelled the wedding, telling Gabby that he is gay.

Furious, Caleb found Nicky and beat him up, telling him that he should take the blame for the stolen money and go on the run, despite Nicky protesting.

With this, Caleb needed to act quickly and got hold of Kim’s laptop, accessing her accounts. However, he got a huge shock when the accounts were empty with Kim confronting him.

She had Cain with her, explaining that they knew everything about his little plan. Cain then shoved him to the floor.

Now, as the truth is exposed, the Dingles aren’t that welcoming of Caleb, despite the Dingle Code.

What will Caleb’s fate be? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Caleb’s fate is deliberated

Caleb’s fate is deliberated next week after Cain shares his fury that Caleb is still in the village, staying at the B&B.

Nate comes up with the idea of holding a Dingle court so that they can decide Caleb’s fate in an orderly manner.

At the Dingles’, Caleb’s situation is pondered until Caleb himself turns up and gets in on the action, revealing that he’s staying in the village.

Cain’s livid, with Moira doing her best to control Cain and stop him from acting irresponsibly.

But, will Caleb stay in the village? Or, do the Dingles have other plans for him? Is revenge on the cards?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Will Caleb stay in Emmerdale village? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!