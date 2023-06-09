Confused about Caleb in Emmerdale? So are we! A full explanation of what went down between Caleb, Kim and Cain

Last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Thursday, June 8) saw the village rocked with a series of revelations about Caleb Miligan and his true heritage. Confronted by Kim Tate and Cain Dingle, Caleb came to realise that the game was well and truly up.

As Kim explained how she had rumbled his scheme, a series of flashbacks showed her going to Cain with the information.

Together, Kim and Cain confronted Caleb at Home Farm. They revealed that they knew exactly what he was up to.

Which was when Caleb dropped a bombshell of his own – finally revealing that he is the son of Frank Tate, Kim’s villainous ex-husband.

But what was Caleb actually up to? And how did Kim rumble his plot? If you were left confused by last night’s episode of Emmerdale, don’t fret – we have the answers here for you.

Kim and Cain know exactly what Caleb has been up to (Credit: ITV)

What was his plot actually supposed to achieve?

Caleb had planned to transfer all of Kim’s money out of her accounts during Nicky’s marriage to Gabby. With son Nicky married into the family, they would then have had a claim on Home Farm.

And, with Kim left destitute, Caleb intended to buy back everything using her own money and ultimately take over Home Farm for himself, finally reclaiming what he saw as his birthright.

It was his spying on Kim that ultimately gave Caleb away (Credit: ITV)

How did Kim work it out?

As she and Cain confronted Caleb, Kim explained how she had worked out what he was up to.

“You were just trying too hard Caleb. Call it a sixth sense, I had this little voice in my head telling me to be careful. I’ve got where I am today listening to that little voice.”

She continued: “Every time you solved a little problem at the drop of a hat, the voice got louder.”

Kim went on to say that it was husband Will who had tipped her off. “Screwing over your new family to get the farm, I was impressed. That naughty little move set a few alarm bells off for Will.”

She then revealed that Caleb had ultimately dropped himself in it through spying on her. “The funny thing is what finally gave you away. The song. A song I’d been listening to by myself and not long after you were happily singing away. Forever in Blue Jeans.”

She went on to explain how she and Will had laid a trap for Caleb, deliberately sabotaging the plans that they had given to his ‘architect.’

“I still wasn’t sure what your angle was. Will followed your man today, Adrian. They enjoyed a little chat,” she said, as Will frog-marched Adrian into Home Farm.

Kim also revealed she’d given him the name Seth Armstrong to trip him up. Caleb insisted he’d met with Seth from the planning department, but Kim said Seth had been dead for 25 years.

Caleb’s world came crashing down (Credit: ITV)

How did Caleb find out Frank was his dad?

As he revealed that he was the illegitimate heir of Frank Tate, Caleb explained how he came to learn who his father was.

He explained that he had been passed on a letter from mum Faith, detailing his parentage – and the scandal that would have ensued if anyone had known Frank had fathered a child.

How was Graham involved?

Caleb explained how he had set about investigating his father’s death. In doing so, he encountered “an angry drunk husband with a tale to tell,” referring to Kim’s ex-husband, Graham.

After Caleb plied him with whiskey, it was Graham who revealed Kim’s final words to Frank.

Caleb’s plan began to crumble when Nicky found himself unable to go through with the wedding (Credit: ITV)

Why did he think Nicky could get Gabby’s share when they had a pre-nup?

Part of Caleb’s plan hinged on Nicky marrying Gabby – then fleecing her out of her own share of Home Farm. The revelations kept coming when Gabby stormed into Home Farm and revealed Nicky’s complicity.

Nicky was supposed to be Caleb’s ‘in’ to the family, in spite of his signing a pre-nuptial agreement with Gabby. “The plan was I’d marry you and I’d get half your shares,” Nicky explained, earlier in the episode.

“We had a pre-nup,” countered Gabby.

“It’s not worth the paper it’s written on,” Nicky had countered.

But is that really true? Surely Kim would have made sure it was watertight, despite Nicky’s claims there were loopholes. Plus, why would he automatically assume he’d get half of her shares? They would be tied up in legalities for years if he’d even tried – it would have come to nothing, surely?

Could Cain return to his old ways in revenge for Caleb’s lies? (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Kim, Cain and Caleb?

As the episode ended, Caleb exited Home Farm with his tail between his legs. Although he wore a brave face as his plan crumbled, it was clear that he had been left on the backfoot.

But what’s next for Caleb, Kim and Cain? Given Kim’s history, it’s unlikely that she will take Caleb’s attempt at stealing her fortune lying down.

The end credits rolled over Kim’s ominous promise to Gabby. “I promise you, Gabby with everything I’ve got, the gun’s already loaded, my finger’s on the trigger.”

Does she have a sinister revenge in mind for Caleb?

