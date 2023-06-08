Last night in Emmerdale (Wednesday June 7, 2023), Nicky ruined Caleb’s plan by cancelling his wedding to Gabby.

He confessed that he is gay and couldn’t marry her, before getting beaten up by Caleb.

Now, a new Emmerdale fan theory suggests that Nicky may kill Caleb in an act of revenge.

Caleb was furious with Nicky (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Nicky ruined Caleb’s plans

Last night, as Nicky and Gabby prepared to walk down the aisle, Gabby asked Nicky to adopt Thomas.

Nicky couldn’t face this commitment and confessed that he is gay, in love with Ally and couldn’t go ahead with the wedding.

As Gabby sought support from Will, Caleb realised that Nicky had ruined his plan and went to find Nicky.

In the stables, Caleb blamed Nicky for ruining everything and beat him up before telling him to take the blame for clearing out Kim’s accounts. He told him that he should go on the run.

Later on, Caleb tried to clear Kim’s accounts out but realised that no money was left in them.

Kim then entered the room explaining that she’d been the one to move the money, knowing all about Caleb’s plan.

She the called in Cain who shoved Caleb to the floor, filled with rage.

Fans think that Nicky could kill Caleb (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory: Nicky to kill Caleb?

Next week, Caleb becomes the number one enemy of lots of people in the Emmerdale village.

This sees him being pushed by a mysterious figure off a woodland cliff, with his life at risk. Multiple villagers return home after the event, all acting suspicious.

A new Emmerdale fan theory suggests that Nicky could be the one to push Caleb off the ridge, with the hope of killing him. They think he’ll try to get rid of Caleb so that he doesn’t get the opportunity to treat him badly anymore.

I’m calling it Nicky will push Caleb next week, it’s the way he treats him #Emmerdale — Jazzi (@AllThatJazz_i) June 7, 2023

Does Nicky hate Caleb enough to kill him? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Could Nicky kill Caleb?

We know that somebody pushes Caleb off the woodland ridge next week, but it could be absolutely anyone.

Who would hate Caleb enough to try to kill him? Could Nicky set out to kill his dad?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

