Emmerdale 50th anniversary: From Faith’s death to a huge stunt – here’s everything we know so far

Emmerdale will celebrate its 50th anniversary in October this year.

Soap bosses have revealed a massive amount of new information about the month-long celebration.

Here are the highlights in all-new Emmerdale spoilers…

The Emmerdale plane crash in 1993 left the village in flames but will October’s be as big? (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

A huge stunt for the Emmerdale 50th anniversary

Emmerdale loves a big stunt – and for the 50th they are pushing out all the boats – literally if they had a handy lake.

There will be a natural disaster on the horizon for the village.

A furious wind storm will rip through the village causing chaos and destruction with bosses promising that nothing will be the same afterwards.

Returns

Bosses have revealed THREE big returns for the soap’s 50th.

Danny Miller will make his comeback as Aaron Dingle, just a year after quitting the soap.

Likewise Elizabeth Estensen will come out of retirement to play Diane Sugden once more.

And Amy Walsh will return from maternity leave as Tracy Metcalfe – and she’ll be bringing some surprising news for ex Nate Robinson with her.

Faith’s end will no doubt be heartbreaking (Credit: ITV)

Faith’s Death during the Emmerdale 50th anniversary

With any big soap anniversary there is bound to be a death or two – especially when there’s a major stunt.

But while Jane and Kate wouldn’t be drawn on specifics, they did reveal that there will be one heartbreaking demise in October.

Faith Dingle will take her last breath during the month, as she loses her battle with terminal cancer.

It’s going to be heartbreaking.

Amelia is a disaster waiting to happen (Credit: ITV)

Amelia goes into labour

While bosses wouldn’t explicitly say that pregnant teen Amelia will go into labour on the anniversary – they did say she would be trapped in the stunt when she needs help.

So you can bet your bottom dollar that she begins giving birth while hunkered down in perilous circumstances.

Will she survive? Will her baby? And just who is the father?

Belle will finally get a new storyline! (Credit: ITV)

Big storyline kicking off

One of the events that bosses haven’t revealed a lot about is a big storyline involving three Dingles.

Jane Hudson said: “Then there is a story that involves Nate, Sam and Belle, which is the one only Emmerdale can do and that’s going to dominate quite a lot of the 50th as well.”

What could those three be doing together?

Kim and Will’s wedding will take centre stage for Emmerdale’s 50th (Credit: ITV)

Wedding bells

The big day itself – October 16 – is set to centre around a major occasion – Kim Tate’s wedding to Will Taylor.

Only things won’t go very smoothly for the pair – not with his ex Harriet Finch grandly declaring her love for him shortly before the big day.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Will Kim take the ultimate revenge on Harriet? Or will Will face her wrath?

Will they even managed to get down the aisle?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

