Emmerdale: Where has Tracy Metcalfe been? How will she be written out when Amy Walsh goes on maternity?

Tracy Metcalfe has returned to Emmerdale after going away to get help for her postnatal depression.

After giving birth to baby Frankie, Tracy has struggled with dark and intrusive thoughts, and even considered taking her own life.

But after much support from her family, Tracy seems back on track. How long will it last, though?

Emmerdale: Where has Tracy been?

Tracy is working hard to feel better (Credit: ITV)

Tracy’s battle with Postnatal depression reached a terrifying climax when she decided everyone would be better off without her and Frankie around and approached the edge of a cliff clutching her child.

Although she decided not to go through with it, she did go missing and was found by Faith searching for her dad’s special tree in the fields.

Tracy finally got the help she needed as she was placed in a mother and baby unit and put on a treatment plan to get better.

At first she thought she had failed as a mother and called off her engagement to Nate, telling him he should take baby Frankie.

But with lots of help and support, she has managed to get back on her feet and although she warned Nate there would be no quick fix for her problems, she has got herself well enough to return home.

Is actress Amy Walsh, who plays Tracy, pregnant in real life?

Actress Amy Walsh is expecting her first child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amy and her partner, EastEnders star Toby-Alexander Smith are expecting their first baby together.

The couple announced the happy news in September, with Amy showing off her cute baby bump.

The couple shared their happy news with OK!, with Amy admitting they’re “so excited” to become parents.

Amy, 34, was diagnosed with polycystic ovaries at 20, so thought her fertility might be an issue.

However, the couple didn’t end up trying for very long before they got their happy news.

“It feels as though the way everything happened was meant to be. I thought I might struggle with fertility, so for pregnancy to happen quite easily and when I wanted – I was gobsmacked. We feel incredibly lucky,” Amy said.

Is Tracy leaving Emmerdale?

Nate is determined to be a family with Tracy and Frankie (Credit: ITV)

Tracy is desperate for a fresh start with Nate and her family, but could more trouble be on the horizon?

With Amy’s impending maternity leave, it’s likely Tracy will be off our screens once again sooner rather than later.

Amy teased on Loose Women that her baby “could be a Chrsitmas baby”, so it’s likely her maternity leave will start in the coming months.

How will Amy Walsh be written out?

Emmerdale has given no indication over how Amy’s exit storyline will play out.

Despite the fact Tracy’s feeling well enough to come home, could there be a relapse ahead? Will she end up back in hospital for a longer stretch this time?

Or could Tracy just be written out of scenes for a while, like Harriet has been?

Is there more drama around the corner for the already struggling young mum?

