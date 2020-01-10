EastEnders viewers convinced Louise Mitchell will confess to killing Keanu Taylor

Viewers of EastEnders are convinced Louise Mitchell will confess to killing her ex-fiancé Keanu Taylor.

On Christmas Day, Louise learnt that Keanu, who is the father of her daughter Peggy, is also the father of her stepmother Sharon's unborn child.

The teenager decided to set Keanu up by pretending they were going away together, but in reality, she had taken him to be kidnapped by Martin Fowler.

Louise, Ben and Phil think Keanu is dead (Credit: BBC)

Assuming Keanu had been killed, Louise is starting to struggle with the guilt.

In last night's visit to Walford (January 9 2020) Louise struggled to sleep.

The pressure continued to pile on throughout the episode, with Louise's mum, Lisa, knowing something wasn't right with her daughter, and Keanu's brother Keegan demanding to know where his brother is.

It all proved too much for Louise and she went over to Ian's to have a go at Sharon, giving her a smack.

Louise broke down in tears (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Later, Louise's brother Ben and dad Phil told her they couldn't afford to slip up and needed her to keep quiet.

However, it's obvious she's starting to crack as she broke down in tears.

#EastEnders My guess with Louise:

She will have a break down and go to Karen admitting everything on the basis she believes Keanu is dead, Karen will tell her the truth. Louisa, Peggy and possibly Lisa will move to the villa in Portugal, where Keanu will be waiting. — Sean (@seanayre23) January 9, 2020

Louise has finally cracked. I knew she couldn’t cope with what she done. #EastEnders — M.A.L.L.É (@iMallyUK) January 9, 2020

Louise will definitely crack and tell someone before she leaves the square #eastenders — Dave (@DavidMackayy) January 9, 2020

Louise is defo going to crack #EastEnders — DUODIARIES.NET (@LorraineW_xo) January 10, 2020

I knew Louise would crack #EastEnders — finest brooklyn (@finestbrooklyn6) January 9, 2020

Louise bout to crack #eastenders — VonThaDon (@Vonny_Carter) January 9, 2020

It looks like viewers could be right as next week Louise does begin to crack.

Viewers know that although Ben got Martin to kill Keanu, he didn't go through with it.

Louise has finally cracked!

At an abandoned warehouse, Martin and Linda Carter faked a video of Keanu being killed before helping him escape.

The Mitchells think Martin killed Keanu, when he actually helped him leave Walford (Credit: BBC)

Martin showed Ben the video leading the Mitchells to believe Keanu is dead.

Last week, Martin took Keanu's mum Karen to the airport so she could say goodbye to her son.

With Louise actress Tilly Keeper leaving the soap soon, could this be the start of her exit storyline?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

