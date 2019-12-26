EastEnders viewers convinced Keanu is not really dead

EastEnders served up an almighty twist on Christmas Day as Louise Mitchell helped murder Keanu Taylor on Christmas Day.

Even more shocking, Martin Fowler pulled the trigger on him... but fans are now not convinced that all is as it seems, and Keanu may still be alive...

The explosive episode saw new mum Lousie finally realise Keanu was the father of Sharon’s baby and she decided to take her own revenge with her family.

Louise watched calmly as Martin kidnapped Keanu to murder him (Credit: BBC)

The penny finally dropped when Louise told Keanu that Sharon was unwell and Christmas dinner had been cancelled.

He panicked and worried something was wrong with the baby, and the truth dawned, with Louise swallowing down her heartbreak.

Later she asked him outright if he was the father and he confirmed it, pushing her into embracing her Mitchell side.

Across the Square Phil confronted Sharon about her affair and the pair had an explosive confrontation.

Phil raged: "Lie after lie after lie. Mel tried to tell me, the villa in Portugal, the little trips with Lisa trying to shut her up - it was in the satnav.

"Your knickers just fell off by themselves, did they? You are not putting this down to me, do you understand me."

Phil and Sharon came to blows over her affair (Credit: BBC)

But Sharon fought back telling him: "He made me feel wanted, sexy, he made me feel like a woman.

"Everything we’ve been through - your drinking, the operation, sometimes I felt like a carer and I don’t want to feel like a carer, I want to feel like a wife. He threw himself at me and it felt good.

"He made me feel alive. He paid attention, he was kind, I told him nothing could happen and then you went to Spain, two months just like that. It hurt. I was lonely."

Martin broke down after shooting Keanu dead (Credit: BBC)

Phil then broke down in tears at Sharon’s betrayal and she tried to make him see she had chosen him, but it was for nothing and he threw her out.

Sharon was forced to move into Ian’s and, after a pep-talk she went to get her son Denny, but Phil dropped the bombshell that he was keeping him after adopting him two years ago, leaving Sharon on her own.

Meanwhile Ben had forced Martin Fowler into kidnapping Keanu and shooting him dead in a grotty factory.

Martin filmed himself shooting Keanu dead (Credit: BBC)

Viewers watched this week as Martin was responsible for yet another hit and run death after he and Tubbs left a man for dead.

But the twist came when, after pretending to want to flee with Keanu to save his life, Louise set him up to be murdered.

Sitting in the van as they prepared to leave, Louise cradled baby Peggy before telling Keanu his time was up.

She coolly told him: “You were right, my dad will kill you. Never ever take a Mitchell for a fool.”

She then calmly watched as Martin knocked Keanu out before taking him to abandoned warehouse and shooting him.

OR DID HE?!! Some fans think there's more at play here...

One wrote on Twitter: "I don't think Keanu's dead. I think it's been faked. Martin's the real G."

Another wrote: "The video that was shown to Ben was faked (Martin fired a shot to the side of Keanu and Keanu pretended to die by falling over) so it’s a double bluff."

A third speculated: "Keanu is definitely not dead, and Ben knows this. Phill is gonna lose it when he finds out."

Another suggested: "Keanu is not dead Martin and keanu rise up and take down Ben and Phil."

