Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien gets a new puppy

Coronation Street star Tina O'Brien, who plays Sarah Barlow, has welcomed a puppy to the family.

The actress posted a picture of the pooch to her Instagram page.

She captioned the post: "Our newest family member Cookie. She's possibly even more adorable in real life."

Her followers, including co-stars, quickly commented how cute Cookie is.

Helen Flanagan, who plays Rosie Webster wrote: "So cute."

Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor commented: "Sooo adorable!"

Paula Lane, who played Kylie Platt in the ITV soap, said: "She's gorgeous!"

Soap stars and their pets

Jeff Hordley and Zoe Henry recently added a new member to his family (Credit: ITV)

Hollyoaks star and former Corrie actress Nikki Sanderson added: "Beautiful."

Tina isn't the first soap star to get a dog. Over recent months, many soap actors have decided to add new members to their family.

During lockdown Emmerdale stars Jeff Hordley and Danny Miller have both got dogs.

Returning to work

Last week Coronation Street returned to filming after production was suspended in March.

However it looks like Tina's alter ego could have a big part to play in Gary's storyline.

Viewers know Gary killed loan shark Rick Neelan when Rick led him to believe he had kidnapped Gary's ex-girlfriend Sarah.

Gary killed Rick! (Credit: ITV)

Sarah is now married to Adam. However her husband has become suspicious over Gary's involvement with Rick and is trying to get close to Rick's ex-wife Laura and daughter Kelly, to get some answers.

But could this lead to trouble for Sarah, who Gary knows had involvement in the death of Callum Logan?

Corrie boss Iain MacLeod was asked about Gary using the secret to stop Adam and Sarah.

Could Sarah be in danger as Adam starts to investigate Gary? (Credit: ITV)

He said: "Interesting! I think the short answer is yes, in a way. That's certainly part of what we're writing in the scripts.

"Gary is not the only person to have nefariously disposed of a body. That does become significant. I won't say anymore about it than that."

Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

