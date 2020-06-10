Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley introduces new puppy on Loose Women

Emmerdale star Jeff Hordley, who plays Cain Dingle, announced on Loose Women today (Wednesday, June 10) that he's welcomed a puppy to the family.

The actor, who is married to his co-star Zoe Henry, appeared on the show via video call to talk about his Emmerdale lockdown episode with Danny Miller, which airs tonight.

However, Jeff ended up revealing that he and Zoe adopted a puppy in lockdown.

Jeff and Zoe have welcomed a new puppy (Credit: ITV Hub)

Read More: Will Robert return to Emmerdale? Aaron receives heartbreaking letter from his ex

When a picture popped up on screen of his new family member Jeff said: "That's Ronald. Don't be fooled by that cuteness because he's got quite a character on him. But he's kept us busy and he's been a great focus for us all as a family."

Whilst the family have another adorable dog called Rita, who is nine, Jeff revealed his son Stan didn't get to remember Rita's puppy years, as he is only 12.

How cute is Ronald? (Credit: ITV Hub)

Jeff added: "We've got another dog called Rita who's a cockapoo and she's nine and Stan said the other day, Stan's 12, he kind of said 'you know I don't remember Rita being a puppy' so he's getting to relive, get the full experience of having a young dog again which is great."

Jeff revealed the new pup is also a cockapoo and joked: "He's got bigger eyebrows than me, which is saying something!"

Welcoming puppies to the family

Jeff isn't the only Emmerdale star to get a puppy in lockdown.

His co-star Danny Miller, who plays his nephew Aaron, also got a dog, who he named Gini.

Jeff and Danny back on screens

Both Jeff and Danny will be back on screens tonight for Cain and Aaron's lockdown episode.

Cain and Aaron are thrown together in lockdown (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Emmerdale star Chris Chittell reveals lockdown haircut nightmare

When Cain sees Aaron has received a letter from prison, he hides it, fearing his nephew will fall back into despair over his ex-husband Robert.

Meanwhile, Cain struggles to open up about how he's feeling with everything going on with Moira.