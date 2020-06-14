Coronation Street actor Colson Smith reveals tough weight-loss regime

Coronation Street actor Colson Smith has given fans a glimpse of the tough fitness routine that has helped him slim down.

The Craig Tinker star, 21, is reported to have lost almost 10 stone during lockdown.

Coronation Street star Colson Smith has dropped a lot of weight (Credit: Splash)

And although Colson has credited running for his incredible weight loss, he has also been working out in other ways.

He revealed more exercises he's been getting into shape with on clips shared on his Instagram Stories.

The footage showed Colson doing sets of gruelling outdoors drills at his home.

As well as swinging kettlebells, hurling a weighted ball at the floor and dumbbell curls also seem to figure in Colson’s routine.

Commenting on being able to train in the sunshine again, his Story included an animated potato lifting weight.

"Better weather,” he captioned the story showing him working up a sweat.

Corrie's Colson Smith does some reps (Credit: Instagram @colsonjsmith)

Colson previously revealed his weight loss journey began after he suffered a bout of food poisoning in Thailand.

He rapidly shed a stone and a half.

The star then went on to turn heads as he trained for Sport Relief earlier this year. And even more fans were stunned by his slimline figure after sharing a snap of himself running in April.

He also credited dedication as being crucial to his transformation.

Actor looks to have been exercising hard during lockdown (Credit: Instagram @colsonjsmith)

'Keeping motivated'

Colson said during an appearance on Lorraine: "It's all about keeping motivated, trying to achieve something every day.”

However, he also recently suggested the sudden change in his Coronation Street character’s appearance will not be ignored on screen.

Speaking about the continuity issues thrown up by the break in the soap’s filming due to the coronavirus pandemic: "Our make-up department at Corrie are fantastic.

"They are working really hard on joining the dots on the way people look before and after lockdown.

"For the more extreme cases, our scriptwriters are adding in bits to the script where people comment on other people's new looks.

"So yeah, I'm hoping that someone's gonna say something about my hair.

"On a serious note, for me, I've always seen Craig as clean-shaven and ginger. So this [facial hair] will go and probably have to chop this [hair dye] out."

