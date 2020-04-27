Emmerdale star Danny Miller welcomes new puppy to the family

Emmerdale star Danny Miller, who plays Aaron Dingle, has welcomed a puppy to his family.

The actor posted a picture of his new family member to his Instagram page.

He captioned the post: "The newest member of the Miller famalam, meet... Gini.

"Can't make empty promises, Gini but one thing I promise is... #you'llneverwalkalone."

Friends and fans commented, gushing over how cute little Gini is.

Former Emmerdale and Hollyoaks actress Gemma Atkinson commented: "Oh my."

Actor Ceallach Spellman commented a heart-eyed emoji.

Former Casualty and Waterloo Road actress Rebecca Ryan commented: "Omg! So cute!"

Danny's new family member is sure to keep the actor busy whilst he's off work from Emmerdale.

Currently the UK is in lockdown due to coronavirus. Because of the lockdown UK soaps, including Emmerdale, have stopped production.

Last week, Danny revealed he shaved his head during lockdown to raise money for charity.

Other soap stars have also decided to change up their hair during the pandemic.

Fellow Emmerdale star Alexander Lincoln also cut his hair a lot shorter. Coronation Street Steve McDonald actor, Simon Gregson, has gone completely bald after shaving off his hair.

Coronation Street stars including Tina O'Brien, Lucy Fallon, Sue Cleaver and Alexandra Mardell have all dyed their hair recently, as they don't have to film.

Before the coronavirus lockdown, Danny had been working on a film called PACE.

The film is Danny's directorial debut. He shot it whilst taking a break from Emmerdale.

Danny took a few months off from the show as his alter ego Aaron went to stay in Scotland with cousin Debbie.

Aaron had been struggling with the fact he was divorcing husband Robert, who had been sentenced to life in prison for murder.

Aaron recently returned to screens, taking back over his scrapyard business. He also hired cousin Vinny to work at the scrapyard, along with new guy 'Alex'.

But neither Aaron nor Vinny know 'Alex' is Vinny's dad, Paul. How will they react when they find out they've been lied to?

