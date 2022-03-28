Coronation Street spoilers: First look at all-new pics for April 4-8

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal Emma Brooker‘s final scenes on the cobbles.

But will she leave with Jon – or is she going on the run?

Meanwhile, Faye and Craig get news about their baby, and Laura only has hours to live. Will Kelly visit her mum before it’s too late?

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

Read more: Who is leaving Coronation Street this year?

1. Emma leaves – but how?

Jon suggests Emma move to Australia with him, and she is shocked, but agrees to think about it.

When Faye and Craig arrive home, Emma doesn’t tell them her news.

However, her secret relationship with Jon is soon exposed when he returns to collect his forgotten phone.

Craig and Faye are furious and it’s not long before Faye blurts out the truth.

Emma prepares to leave Weatherfield, but will she get her happy ending with Jon?

Could she end up in prison? Or go on the run alone?

2. Faye and Craig get shocking news about the baby

Faye emerges from the bathroom pale and thinks she’s losing the baby.

So she and Craig head for a scan.

At the hospital they get shocking news, but what have they been told?

3. Gary visits dying Laura

Gary is shocked when he visits Laura in hospital.

He can see how much she has deteriorated.

Laura tearfully admits she’d do anything to hug Kelly one last time.

But can Gary persuade Kelly to visit her mum?

4. Kelly’s death struggle

Even though Laura only has hours to live, Kelly insists she won’t let her mum spoil the hairdressing awards for her.

Kelly is on a high as she wins trainee stylist of the year and knocks back the drinks.

But Gary arrives and begs her to visit Laura before it’s too late.

Will Kelly go?

5. Aadi tries to get through to Summer

Aadi quizzes Summer about her behaviour on her recent night out.

She admits she didn’t bother to take her blood sugar when she was out with the girls as she wanted to feel like a normal teenager.

6. Toyah in turmoil

Toyah tries to decide on her future with Elsie following Imran’s bombshell.

Abi is surprised to find her visiting Alfie in the neonatal unit. Why is Toyah there?

7. Nick cheers Sam on

Acknowledging he’s been overprotective of Sam, Nick enters him into a child’s chess tournament.

Nick watches with pride as Sam battles it out for a place in the final.

As Sam takes on his final opponent, will he win the chess crown?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

8. Daisy is unimpressed by Nicky

Daisy and Daniel have a lovely day out, but Daisy is furious when Nicky calls in at the Rovers.

Nicky reveals she’s been offered the TA position and Daisy soon realises Nicky is hiding something about her past life.

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.