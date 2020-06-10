Who is Laura in Coronation Street? Here's why you may recognise Kelly's mum

Laura Neelan is back in town on Coronation Street.

She's pretty much dragged to the cobbles by Gary Windass after abandoning daughter Kelly.

But who is Laura in Coronation Street and where has she been?

Here's everything you need to know...

Laura Neelan is back in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Who is Laura in Coronation Street?

Laura Neelan is the ex-wife of late loan shark Rick Neelan.

The couple had one child together, Kelly, but split up eight years ago.

After they separated, Laura never told her daughter what Rick really did for a living out of fear.

Kelly is the daughter of Laura and loan shark Rick (Credit: ITV)

Despite his villainous ways, Rick had a relationship with his daughter and picked her up from school every other Friday.

He also paid her school tuition fees.

Not knowing the truth about him, Kelly looks up to her dad but ha a troubled relationship with Laura.

Due to their constant arguing, Laura walked out on the teenager some weeks back.

In tonight's episode (June 10), Gary tracks Laura down and encourages her to return home to her daughter.

Kel Allen plays Laura in Corrie (Credit: ITV)

Who plays Laura in Coronation Street?

Actress Kel Allen plays Laura in Corrie.

When ITV confirmed she would be taking on the role, Mel tweeted: "Well the cat’s finally out the bag! It’s official.

"I’m over the moon to say that I have joined the super talented cast & crew of

@itvcorrie.

"Mamma Laura Neelan has landed in Weatherfield & is about to stir things up!"

Kel made her debut as Laura in April 2020.

Prior to joining Coronation Street, Kelly played Tif in Emmerdale, Jennifer in Cutting It and Lisa in Children's Ward.

Has Kel been in Coronation Street before?

Although Kel made her Laura debut earlier this year, she first appeared in Corrie back in 2018.

Two years ago, she took on the recurring role of strip club manager Lulu Lockett.

Her character was in charge of the club Tassels – which fans will remember is where Bethany Platt worked before Lulu sacked her.

Kel played Lulu in five episodes.

Coronation Street airs Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV