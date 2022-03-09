Nicky Wheatley returns to Coronation Street tonight to ruffle Daisy’s feathers over Daniel.

Nicky first appeared on the cobbles in 2020, but who is she and who plays her?

Who is Nicky Wheatley in Coronation Street?

Nicky arrived in June 2020 after meeting Daniel Osbourne.

He soon found out she was an escort and the two began meeting up.

Daniel was still struggling with the loss of his wife, Sinead, who died in 2019 after a battle with cervical cancer.

Nicky would dress in Sinead’s clothes so Daniel could talk to her.

Nicky and Daniel started growing closer and began seeing each other.

When Nicky had debts to settle, Daniel stole money from Geoff Metcalfe and gave it to Nicky to sort out her financial issues and start new somewhere with her daughter.

Nicky left the cobbles, but now she’s back in Weatherfield.

Who plays Nicky Wheatley in Coronation Street?

Nicky is played by actress Kimberly Hart-Simpson.

Kimberly has previously revealed she is a huge fan of the soap and revealed she ‘manifested’ her Corrie return.

As reported in The Sun, she said: “Well this isn’t for everyone but I like vision boards, the things I like in my life I want to see on the daily, it gives me direction and purpose.

“And on the day that I got the call from Corrie I had made a vision board including the 10 things that I wanted in my life at that time, and Corrie went back on there.”

She then revealed within two hours she got the call asking if she wanted to go back.

Why has Nicky returned to Coronation Street?

Nicky returned to Corrie looking for Daniel. Although in tonight’s episode (Wednesday, March 9) Daisy lied to Nicky saying Daniel moved away, she eventually runs into him at school.

She explains she returned to Weatherfield and is applying for a teaching assistant role.

Later Daniel meets Nicky for a drink and introduces her to Daisy, but she tells him they’ve met and Daisy told her he moved down south.

Next week Daisy apologises for her jealous behaviour, but when Daniel reveals Nicky is applying for a teaching assistant job and Max will be in her class, Daisy forms a plan. What is she up to?

How old is Coronation Street star Kimberly Hart-Simpson?

Kimberly was born on May 28 1987 in Wales.

She is 34 years olds.

What has Kimberly Hart-Simpson been in?

In 2020 she was in the TV movie Cinderella Live playing Dandini.

In 2021 she played Emily in the short film A Broken Family, Together.

Who did Kimberly Hart-Simpson play in Hollyoaks?

Kimberly has also had two roles in Hollyoaks.

In 2017, she played a character called Davina.

In 2020 she played Beverley. Beverley was Maxine Minniver’s cruel landlady. When Maxine struggled to pay her rent, Beverley instructed some heavies to take Maxine’s belongings.

Eventually, Maxine was able to start paying Beverley back.

Is Kimberly Hart-Simpson single? Is she still dating Shane Finlayson?

Kimberly met Shane Finlayson on Celebs Go Dating and they started a relationship.

However in 2021, after six months together, Kimberly confirmed on Instagram that she and Shane had split.

She told her Instagram followers: “After six months of dating, Shane and I have decided to part ways. We are proud of our journey and respect each other immensely. The show has been the best experience.

“Our journey after that got even better but with the distance between us, work commitments and restrictions can naturally take its toll.

“Thank you for the love you have given us. It has not been wasted.”

It is believed that Kimberly is now single.

The actress has been open about her sexuality revealing she is pansexual. Pansexuality is sexual, romantic or emotional attraction towards people regardless of their sex or gender identity.

Speaking to the Mirror, she said: “I have dated people who are male, female, transgender.

“Gender is completely irrelevant to me. We’re all on different spectrums. There are many qualities about me I would deem just as much male as female. It’s about the person, not what sex they were born. I just fancy everybody.”

Kimberly’s friendship with Chloe Ferry

Kimberly has shared photos in the past with Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry and it appears the two have a good friendship.

The actress confirmed that to OK! that Chloe and Wayne were just friends after their ‘engagement’ post.

Kimberly Hart-Simpson revealed it was her dad’s dying wish to be on Corrie

Kimberly revealed that it was her dad’s dying wish for her to be on Coronation Street.

The actress grew up watching every episode of the ITV soap with her Corrie-mad dad Kevin.

Kevin tragically died 13 years ago from a form of bone cancer, leaving her heartbroken.

Kimberly told the Mail on Sunday: “When I was growing up my dad was obsessed with Corrie; his whole day was structured around watching it and nobody was allowed to phone when it was on.

“The reason I’ve been hellbent on getting a job on the show was because before he died, Dad said to me, ‘Get in Corrie, love.’”

She added: “I’ve auditioned for so many roles I can’t even remember them all. But now they’ve finally managed to find the right role for me and it’s a dream come true!”

