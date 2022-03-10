Emma Brooker in Coronation Street: Who is she? Who’s her dad?

Emma Brooker in Coronation Street is the sweet-natured ditzy flatmate of Faye Windass and her boyfriend Craig Tinker.

Though she arrived in Weatherfield on her own, to work in Audrey’s salon, she turned out to be part of one of the Street’s most famous families!

So what’s her story?

Who is Emma Brooker?

Emma is a barmaid at the Rovers. She arrived in 2018, and fell into a relationship with boss David Platt. But she didn’t know David was struggling with the aftermath of his rape and she was just part of his attempts to make himself feel better.

After splitting with David, Emma went on to have romances with Seb Franklin and Chesney Brown.

She became firm friends with Gemma Winter and Faye Windass.

Shortly after Emma arrived in the Street, viewers commented that she reminded them of Fiona Middleton, the hair stylist and ex-girlfriend of Steve McDonald, because she had similar hair, did the same job, and lived in the same place.

And as it turned out, viewers were on to something…

Who is Emma’s mum?

When Emma’s dad died, she discovered he wasn’t her biological dad. She was devastated by the news, and by his death, and contacted her mum, who lives in Australia.

Emma’s mum did indeed turn out to be Fiona Middleton. Actress Angela Griffin returned for the cameo appearance as Fiona, who was seen on a video call.

But that wasn’t the only revelation in store!

Who is Emma’s dad?

When Audrey Roberts heard the news that Fiona was Emma’s mum, she realised that meant Emma’s dad could be living in Weatherfield. She told Liz McDonald and together they let Steve – Fiona’s ex – know that Emma could be his daughter.

And they were right. After a bumpy start, Steve welcomed Emma with open arms and she’s now a valued member of the McDonald/Barlow clan.

Her being part of the family means Amy Barlow is her half-sister, and tragic little Oliver Battersby was her half-brother.

And she even gained a stepmum in Tracy Barlow who, to viewers’ surprise, has always been kind to her new stepdaughter.

Is Emma married?

Late last year, Emma met Curtis Delamere, who seemed almost too good to be true. And as so often is the case in soap, he was hiding a big secret!

Curtis told Emma – and the people of Weatherfield – that he was terminally ill. But as it happened, he was perfectly healthy. Instead, he was suffering from a mental health condition called factitious disorder.

When Emma found out, she was devastated. And her family were furious – especially when it seemed Curtis had stolen the money raised for Oliver’s charity fund.

Curtis hadn’t stolen the money, but there was no way back for him and Emma and they split.

What’s next for Emma?

Emma’s currently falling hard for newcomer Jon. But Jon is the grandson of Ted – the elderly man Emma and Faye hit with their car.

Emma met him when she made a guilty appearance at Ted’s funeral. But will she reveal the truth to her new fella?

Who plays Emma?

Emma is played by actress Alexandra Mardell.

Alexandra is engaged to fellow actor Joe Parker who she met at Guildford School of Acting.

She recently waved goodbye to the cobbles after almost four years on Corrie, telling her Instagram followers it had been the best time of her life.

It’s not confirmed how Emma will leave Corrie, but Alexandra did say it was goodbye “for now” so maybe she’ll be back one day?

How old is Emma?

Emma was born in 1999, making her 22 years old. Her alter-ego, Alexandra, is a little bit older. Alexandra was born in July 1993, making her 28 years old.

Was she in Vera?

Before she landed the role of Emma in Coronation Street, Alexandra played Kelly Horton in an episode of ITV crime drama Vera.

