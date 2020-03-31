Coronation Street actress Alexandra Mardell shows off her new hairstyle

Coronation Street actress Alexandra Mardell, who plays Emma Brooker in the soap, has showed off her new hairstyle.

The actress posted her new look to her Instagram stories.

Alexandra showed off her new hair on her Instagram stories (Credit: Instagram @alexandramardell)

Over the video of her showing off her new do, she wrote: "This is what happens when I have too much time" alongside a sticker that says "braids life".

She also wrote a reference to the American sitcom Friends saying: "Someone give me some shells and call me Monica!"

The actress is currently able to style her hair as she pleases as she is off work due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Alexandra plays Emma in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street has also cut its weekly episodes from six a week down to three.

When is Coronation Street on?

The ITV soap will now air Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7:30pm after Emmerdale, which airs at 7pm.

Although filming on the soap is temporarily suspended, Alexandra's co-star Sally Dynevor, who plays Sally Metcalfe, revealed none of the cast or crew have tested positive for the virus.

Coronation Street has stopped filming (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on Good Morning Britain, Sally said: "There's not been [any coronavirus cases] among the cast or crew I don't think yet.

"We're in touch with each other. We have a girls' Whatsapp group, which is really good because we all tell each other what we're up to what to watch, and what exercise things to do.

Sally spoke on Good Morning Britain about missing her Coronation Street co-stars (Credit: ITV Hub)

"It's good fun and it's really nice to keep in touch.

"I watched the show the other night and I just realised I miss everybody, it's so weird. It's strange."

