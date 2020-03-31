Coronation Street's Sally Dynevor confirms no cast or crew have coronavirus

Coronation Street's Sally Dynevor has confirmed none of the cast or crew have tested positive for coronavirus.

The actress, who plays Sally Metcalfe on the show, spoke on Good Morning Britain today (Tuesday, March 31) and told how she has been keeping in touch with her Corrie co-stars via Whatsapp.

She also reported that none of the cast or crew members have been struck down by the virus.

Speaking on the morning show, she added: "There's not been [any coronavirus cases] among the cast or the crew I don't think yet.

"We're in touch with each other. We have a girls' WhatsApp group, which is really good because we all tell each other what we're up to and what to watch, and what exercise things to do.

"It's good fun and it's really nice to keep in touch.

"I watched the show the other night and I just realised I really miss everybody, it's so weird. It's strange."

What has Sally been doing in isolation?

Sally also added that she has made it her "mission" to improve her gardening skills during the coronavirus isolation.

The soap star is planning to contact her on-screen sister Connie Hyde, who plays Gina Seddon, for some tips.

She said: "I think a routine really helps.

"We've been doing a bit of exercise in the morning, a bit of cooking, a bit of reading.

"I've got a little garden. I'm not very good at gardening, I'm really not. But I would love to have a go, so that's my mission this week. To get a compost heap going and start growing a few things.

"I think it'll be really, really good.

"I'm learning bit by bit, but I need to watch a few gardening programmes before I get going.

"I will speak to my on-screen sister Connie Hyde, who is a fabulous gardener, so I need a few tips from her."

Coronation Street's scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic and now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

