Coronation Street SPOILERS: Terror for Steve as Oliver falls seriously ill

Coronation Street favourite Steve McDonald faces every parent's worst nightmare next week when his son, Oliver Battersby, suffers seizures.

The terrifying twist for the Coronation Street legend comes after fans noticed that Oliver wasn't himself last month as he celebrated his birthday.

Steve and Leanne have got heartache ahead as Oliver falls ill (Credit: ITV)

Despite there being a huge family bash for Leanne and Steve's son, he seemed oblivious to the fuss around him as he slept through the whole thing.

Eagle-eyed Coronation Street fans also noticed that he was coughing a lot during the birthday party scenes.

Fans noticed Oliver wasn't well at his birthday party last month (Credit: ITV)

Just a few weeks ago Toyah mentioned his health again as she told her sister Leanne on the phone that she hoped Oliver was feeling better.

Horror heading for Steve and Leanne

But next week things really take a turn for the tot when Summer is looking after him.

After Leanne leaves their son in Steve's care, Steve gets caught up in the drama going on with his eldest daughter, Emma.

As Emma argues with her boyfriend Seb, Steve persuades Summer to look after Oliver.

Emma throws Seb out of the flat, convinced he still has feelings for his ex, Alina, while Steve steps in to defuse the situation.

It seems there is a huge storyline coming up for Little Oliver Battersby (Credit: ITV)

But when Steve eventually gets home, he is met by a panicky Summer.

She explains that Oliver suddenly started fitting and she has no idea why.

Terrified about what is happening to his son, Steve scoops Oliver up in his arms and dashes out.

Oliver falls ill while Steve is looking after eldest daughter, Emma (Credit: ITV)

But where is Steve taking Oliver?

And can he get the help he needs before something heartbreaking happens?

Coronation Street’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic and now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.

What do you think is wrong with Oliver?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!