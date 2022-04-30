Coronation Street: 4 reformed bad boys as Jacob is rehabilitated

Coronation Street has a history of reforming its bad boys into loveable charmers.

The ITV soap looked like it was going to do that with legendary villain Pat Phelan, but fortunately turned him into a serial killer.

And now Jacob Hay has proven to be a victim of drugs and not a pusher as everyone thought.

But Jacob isn’t the first bad boy to turn his life around on the cobbles…

David hasn’t tried to kill his mother in years (Credit: ITV)

David Platt

He tried to kill his own mother by shoving her down the stairs – and worst of all, he pelted her with nuts.

Is there no end to David’s monstrous teenage behaviour?

Well now he’s getting a taste of his own medicine with evil son Max Turner taking over the terrorising duties.

And the cycle continues…

Gary Windass

The builder and two-time killer gets points for effort in trying to turn his life around.

Of course he’s yet to just confess and put everyone out of their misery about why Rana Habeeb died, or why Rick Neelan is really now just a collection of concrete-y bones.

But trying to un-do Rick’s evil loanshark damage was a nice step in the right direction.

And he has been a support to Kelly Neelan. Admittedly that only happened because he was blackmailed into it by Sharon, but baby steps.

Adam is now a reformed man on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Adam Barlow

If anyone is going to understand second chances it’s Adam Barlow.

In his time on the cobbles he’s caused enough chaos to last a lifetime including drugs smuggling, dodgy dealings and breaking Lydia’s heart and sparking her revenge plot.

And now it’s like butter wouldn’t melt in his former drug-addicted mouth.

Peter’s no longer the angry loverat he once was (Credit: ITV)

Peter Barlow

An ageing alcoholic former bookmaker/seaman/bigamist who has left devastation across the Weatherfield – and the world.

At this point it would be easy to blame his dad Ken’s own cheating behaviour on how Peter turned out, but Ken hasn’t been arrested for murder.

Nor did he cheat on his pregnant fiancée and cause her to have a miscarriage.

Still Carla forgave him eventually, and now Peter’s got a new liver so that’s like being a whole new person.

