Who plays Adam Barlow in Coronation Street? Does Samuel Robertson have a famous girlfriend?

Adam Barlow in Coronation Street is part of Weatherfield history and has been since before he was even born.

After marrying Sarah Platt, he’s now connected to three of the soap’s most iconic families.

But what do we know about Adam? And actor Sam Robertson who plays him?

Is Sam as much of a ladies’ man as his alter ego used to be? Here’s everything we know about them both…

Adam is part of some of the Street’s most iconic families (Credit: ITV)

Adam is cobbles legend Ken Barlow‘s grandson. And his dad was another cobbles legend, Mike Baldwin.

He’s the nephew of Peter Barlow, Daniel Osbourne, and Tracy Barlow, which makes him cousin to their kids Simon and Amy Barlow and Bertie Osbourne.

Of course, on his dad’s side he has two half-brothers, Danny Baldwin and Mark Redman. We’d love to see them back in the Street!

Adam’s married into another iconic Street family – the Platts. His wife is Sarah Platt – now Sarah Barlow – and he’s stepdad to her son, Harry, and daughter, Bethany.

Back in the 1980s, Ken’s daughter Susan – who was Peter Barlow’s twin sister – married her dad’s nemesis Mike Baldwin, much to her dad’s horror.

Their marriage broke down and when she found out she was pregnant she told Mike she’d had an abortion, before she headed north to live with her grandparents in Glasgow.

Susan was killed in a car accident in 2001. There was a bit of a custody battle, which Mike won, and Adam went back to boarding school in Glasgow.

When did Adam arrive in Weatherfield?

Back in 2005, Adam left school and joined Underworld, working with his dad Mike. When Mike died, Adam became one of the factory’s managers.

Mike gave Adam a job at the factory, much to Danny’s disgust (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

Half-brother Danny tried to diddle Adam out of his inheritance but proving he was a true Baldwin, Adam put up a fight and managed to secure his share of the factory. Working with Danny was tricky though, so he sold up to the Connors and headed to Portsmouth to run Peter’s betting shop.

In 2016, Adam – who’d qualified as a solicitor – moved to Weatherfield once more to help care for Ken after he had a stroke.

He set up his law firm with Todd Grimshaw initially and then with Imran Habib.

Who has Adam dated on Coronation Street?

When Adam first returned to Coronation Street, he had a brief romance with Maria Connor, then started a relationship with Rosie Webster.

Rosie even gave Adam a false alibi when he was accused of pushing Ken down the stairs – though the real culprit was Daniel Osbourne.

Later, Adam discovered that Maria was having an affair with Aidan Connor, despite being engaged to Eva Price. He took a photograph of Maria and Aidan kissing and used it to blackmail Aidan.

Adam and Eva hatched a plan to get revenge on Aidan (Credit: ITV)

But that wasn’t the half of it. Eva revealed she knew all about the affair and she was out for revenge! She had a plan to dupe Aidan into marrying her by pretending she was pregnant and then to clear the factory’s bank accounts. Adam agreed to go along with her plan and somewhere along the way, he developed feelings for Eva.

In true Corrie style, though, the plan backfired. Eva changed her mind about stealing the cash, while Maria revealed the truth about her fake pregnancy at the wedding.

Adam, though, went through with the plan!

Heartbreak and finding happiness with Sarah

But his heart was broken later when Eva left Weatherfield after Aidan’s death. Adam was planning to go with her – and baby Susie – but changed his mind when he realised she’d never love him the way she loved Aidan.

Since then, Adam’s fallen for Sarah Platt and the pair have tied the knot. Their romance was extra cute because when Adam returned to Weatherfield and worked at the factory, he had a stonking great crush on Sarah! He played the long game and he won!

Adam and Sarah’s marriage hasn’t been plain sailing (Credit: ITV)

Though their marriage hit a huge obstacle when Adam slept with his uncle Peter’s wife, Carla, he and Sarah have since worked through their problems, have decided to try for a baby together, and are back on track. For now!

Who plays Adam Barlow in Coronation Street?

When Adam was first seen in the show as a child, he was played by Iain De Caestecker.

Iain – on the left – has gone on to star in Roadkill alongside Hugh Laurie (Credit: The Forge – Photographer: Steffan Hill)

Iain played the role for two years before he left in 2003.

He’s since gone on to have a successful career in film and television, starring in shows such as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, Us and Roadkill, and in films including Overlord and Lost River.

Adam’s keeping his head down for now (Credit: ITV)

When Adam returned to Coronation Street in 2005, the role was played by Samuel Robertson, who still plays Adam today.

Samuel has also appeared in Beaver Falls and River City, and he took part in Celebrity Big Brother back in 2013.

Alex Scott went on one date with Sam (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Samuel Robertson dating Alex Scott?

Back in September 2020 The Sun reported that former footballer-turned-presenter Alex and Sam had enjoyed a “cosy candlelit meal” together in central London.

And onlookers claimed the pair flirted openly.

A source told the newspaper: “They both looked totally relaxed about being out together, even though they’re both very famous now.”

“Strictly made Alex a household name so she’s instantly recognisable, and Sam is a big name on Corrie.

“So they probably knew they’d be spotted out together but didn’t seem to mind at all.”

However, following the date Alex admitted to Fabulous magazine: “I never seem to have a lot of luck on dates. My one date in ages was going out with Sam, who is lovely.

“The next morning, our pictures were all over the press because someone in the restaurant had taken a photo.

“It wasn’t exactly a great start!”

So it looks like things didn’t work out for them, sadly.

Will Adam be hearing the pitter-patter of tiny feet soon? (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Adam Barlow in Coronation Street?

Adam and wife Sarah have been happy together for some time now and he has spent his days trying to warn Daniel off Daisy Midgeley.

Solicitor Adam’s also been aiding Daniel after he was accused of having a relationship with his pupil, Summer Spellman.

On Friday, December 10 Sarah tells Adam she thinks she might be pregnant. He’s thrilled with the news.

However, when Sarah introduces him to her new friend Lydia, it looks like there might be some drama ahead because Adam and Lydia have a past.

It turns out they had a relationship at university, and while Adam insists it was just a fling, it’s clear from Lydia’s reaction there is much more to it.

Sarah begins to get insecure about her husband’s ladies’ man past and when he takes her to a hotel to celebrate New Year’s Eve, it all comes to a head.

It turns out it’s the same hotel he slept with Carla in and Sarah is fuming. Are cracks beginning to appear in their marriage?

And exactly what is Adam’s connection to Lydia?

