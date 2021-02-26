Jacob Hay first appeared in Coronation Street this year. But who plays Jacob Hay in Coronation Street?

The character made his first appearance this month when Simon mentioned to him that he needed money to pay an electric bill.

Jacob then tried to get Simon to deal drugs to make extra money. But he set up a fake drugs robbery, making Simon think he lost it and owed Jacob money.

Jacob first appeared this month (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Who plays Simon Barlow in Coronation Street? Everything you need to know about Alex Bain

Recently Simon agreed to do drug deliveries for Jacob. But who plays the new character?

Jacob Hay in Coronation Street: Who plays him and what else has the actor been in?

Jacob Hay is played by actor Jack James Ryan and Corrie isn’t the first soap he’s appeared in.

In 2019 he played a character called Tyler in an episode of Emmerdale. The same year he played Matt Davies in an episode of Casualty.

Thank you so much for all the love over tonight’s @BBCCasualty Without doubt the best job I’ve worked on, with the loveliest cast and crew. Not sure what you lot think but I think Matt isn’t right for prison. I think he’d make a great student nurse 🤷🏻‍♂️ #Casualty #BringBackMatt pic.twitter.com/pjDd0biwu8 — Jack James Ryan (@JackJamesRyan_) July 20, 2019

Last year, he made an appearance in BBC daytime soap Doctors playing Jaysen Kenny.

In 2019, he also had a role in the film Military Wives playing Private Shaw. Former Corrie star Amy James-Kelly played one of the lead roles, Sarah.

What’s next for Jacob and Simon?

Earlier this month it was announced that Will Mellor will be joining the cast of Coronation Street as evil drug lord Harvey, who is Jacob’s boss.

It was revealed Leanne will find out about Simon’s involvement in the drug gang and she will battle to save him from the gang.

Her fierce maternal instinct to protect Simon is what throws her into the orbit of drugs lord Harvey.

Will Mellor will play Jacob’s ‘boss’ (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street Yasmeen: Who are Sharif and Kal and what happened to them?

Harvey is Jacob’s ‘boss.’ After Jacob lures a vulnerable Simon into his trap, it’s Harvey who takes over to pile on the pressure.

But he threatens Simon when he wants out.

It soon becomes clear that both Leanne and Simon are in too deep. Harvey has no intention of letting them out of his grasp.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.