Savage! All the hard-hitting blows This Morning has taken since the Phillip Schofield scandal

Following its recent snub at the 2023 National Television Awards, This Morning has been called into question by viewers and if the show will last much longer months on from the Phillip Schofield drama.

Phillip and Holly Willoughby had been shortlisted for the NTA TV Presenter Award for many years but that all changed in 2023.

After Phillip stepped away from ITV in a scandal that quickly became very public, the pair failed to make it from the long list this year.

Adding salt to the wound, Alison Hammond was nominated.

However, Ant and Dec emerged victorious again. The famous pair picked up their 22nd category win this year at the event held at London’s O2 on September 5.

How it started: Fans threaten a boycott

Earlier this year, Phillips’s affair with a young co-worker led to the star leaving the ITV morning show. Fans soon questioned if Holly knew, which she and Phil firmly denied.

Viewers could see tension building between the two before more information came to light, with their then-strained friendship eventually ending.

Phillip went on to quit the show on May 20 with Holly taking several breaks away from the show this year. However, there were many viewers threatening to boycott the show if Holly remained. Many wanted her to leave, while others firmly supported her.

The investigation

Following the headlines around Phillip, ITV investigated matters. At the end of May, the broadcaster released a statement about its investigation into the rumours of the Phillip affair in 2020.

In its statement, ITV confirmed that when “rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in early 2020, ITV investigated”.

ITV added: “Both parties were questioned, and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours, as did Phillip’s then agency YMU.”

They also listed that other staff were interviewed. They said they “did not find any evidence of a relationship beyond hearsay and rumour”.

Phillip also released a statement at the time. He stepped away from all hosting duties with ITV, including The Cube and Dancing On Ice, and lost his agent.

An investigation is taking place into Phillip’s exit and the findings are expected to be made public in the winter.

Toxic culture at This Morning?

Against that backdrop, This Morning and ITV were accused of creating a “toxic culture” and a bullying environment.

Dr Ranj Singh very publicly called out ITV: “I was on the show for 10 years and I genuinely loved and valued working there. However, over time I grew increasingly worried about how things were behind the scenes. And how people, including myself, were being treated.”

He added: “I didn’t know the truth about what was going on with Philip [sic], but I do know the issues with This Morning go far beyond him. It takes more than one person to create a culture.”

An investigation was launched into the toxic work culture claims, with boss Dame Carolyn McCall denying such allegations.

She said during a questioning with MPs that she did “not recognise” a toxic culture in This Morning.

Celebs hit out

With the departure of Phillip, many stars came forward to share their thoughts on the situation and issues they had with the presenter.

Former This Morning host Eamonn Holmes took aim at both Phillip and Holly, calling them “actors”. His first jab came in early May after reports that there was a rift between Holly and Phillip.

He said: “The public surely will suss that there’s no chemistry. I think there should have been a special award for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for best actors.”

However, once more details emerged, he called him a “liar” and a “narcissist” and “nasty”.

Eamonn added: “He [Phillip] created an atmosphere where people hated him. People would avoid him in the corridor. He didn’t look at anybody, didn’t know anybody’s name.”

Kim Woodburn also called out Phillip and added: “He was almost always rude, judgmental and looked at his guests as if they’d just fallen out of a piece of cheese.”

As well as calling him an “obnoxious horrible man,” she also said: “Holly has aided and abetted him all these years.”

Kerry Katona opened up about how a negative interview with him in 2008 still haunts her to this day.

This Morning at the NTAs

This Morning’s snub at this year’s NTAs didn’t end with the presenter nomination. The team were booed and not for the first time!

However, for the first time in 13 years, This Morning did not pick up the Best Daytime Award.

Jay Blades and The Repair Shop took home the prestigious award, leaving This Morning empty-handed.

Holly, Alison, and Dermot O’Leary flew the This Morning Flag at the awards.

Has the show lost its appeal and audience?

Will This Morning survive the fallout from the scandal, or will ITV bosses pull the show?

