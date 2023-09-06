Alison Hammond / Ant and Dec at the nta awards 2023
‘Stop voting!’: NTAs viewers fume as Alison Hammond misses out on best presenter to Ant and Dec

Poor Alison

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Last night’s NTA Awards 2023 saw Alison Hammond miss out on the best presenter award, as she lost out to Ant and Dec…again.

It’s safe to say that some viewers weren’t happy with the decision, with many taking to Twitter to complain.

Alison Hammond at the NTA Awards 2023
Alison was up for an award (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alison Hammond misses out at NTA Awards 2023

Last night (Tuesday, September 5) saw the National Television Awards ceremony take place at the O2 Arena in London.

All the biggest stars were in attendance, including This Morning host Alison Hammond. The 48-year-old, Birmingham-born star had been nominated for the Best Presenter Award this year. She was up against the likes of Bradley Walsh, Claudia Winkleman, Martin Lewis, and Ant and Dec.

Unfortunately for Alison, she missed out on winning the award thanks to Ant and Dec. The Geordie duo won the award for the 22nd consecutive year in a row.

Holly Willoughby, Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary at NTAs 2023
Fans were furious! (Credit: ITV)

NTA Awards 2023 viewers fume as Alison Hammond loses out

However, not all viewers were happy with this result. Many took to Twitter to complain about Ant and Dec’s continued success in the category.

“Everyone else might as well go home. Stop voting for Ant & Dec FGS. They’ll retire and they will still win. Give someone else a chance,” one viewer tweeted.

“I think they need to make some changes to the award for next year,” another said. “Ant & Dec over Alison Hammond?!?!! The British public are mad,” a third wrote.

“The TV Presenter Award should’ve gone to Alison Hammond, right? It was so her year this year. She’s been constantly entertaining in everything,” another said.

However, others were happy for Ant and Dec. “Well Done Ant & Dec on your #NTAs,” one fan tweeted. “So glad for Ant & Dec,” another said.

Bloody LOVE Ant & Dec. Absolutely no qualms with them winning at the #NTAs for the next 20 years tbh, they’re stellar,” a third wrote.

Holly Willoughby smiling at NTA Awards 2023
This Morning was booed (Credi: SplashNews.com)

This Morning booed at NTA’s

Meanwhile, This Morning was booed by fans at the NTA’s last night.

The show was up for best Daytime – and was up against The Chase, The Repair Shop, and Loose Women.

As the nominees were read out by Joel Dommett, boos could be heard when This Morning was named. This Morning was also booed last year, thanks to the “queue-gate” scandal.

According to The Mirror, having This Morning booed was bosses biggest fear this year.

This year saw The Repair Shop walk away with the Daytime award. It was the first time in 12 years that This Morning left the NTA’s empty-handed.

This Morning BOOED at NTAs as they lose out on award for first time in 13 years

