Holly Willoughby ‘wants This Morning co-star to be her permanent partner as she’s choosing alliances carefully’

Holly Willoughby is keen on having a particular This Morning star as her permanent presenting partner, a magazine report claims.

According to Woman, the co-host Holly favours may have too much going on beyond the show to anchor alongside her.

Furthermore, the mag also claims Holly, 42, may have an “ulterior motive” when it comes to her preferred pick.

But it seems that alleged undeclared reasoning isn’t convincing many others. Indeed, Woman quotes an unnamed source as claiming: “Everyone can see straight through it.”

Holly Willoughby news: Who will co-host on This Morning?

Woman suggests Holly is backing a regular already on the ITV daytime series to fill the slot left by Phillip Schofield’s departure.

Phillip, 61, resigned from ITV after anchoring the network’s flagship daytime show for over two decades. His departure from This Morning last May followed his admission to an affair with a younger man.

Since then, several relief presenters have filled in alongside Holly, and in her absence during her summer break.

They have included the likes of Josie Gibson, Andi Peters, Craig Doyle, and Rochelle Humes among others.

But, Woman claims, Holly desires Friday co-host Alison Hammond to be bumped up to being her continuing co-host on the This Morning sofa.

However, it is claimed the new Great British Bake Off host may have too much on her plate.

‘It is impossible for her to commit to the show full-time’

“Holly would love for them to be a permanent pairing, but these days Alison is in such demand that it is impossible for her to commit to the show full-time,” a TV source is said to have told Woman.

However, another insider apparently suggested Holly “may have an ulterior motive”. And it seems her previous alleged demeanour towards Alison may have swung any decision.

That source claimed: “Holly is choosing alliances carefully and is trying to build this ‘girl-power brand’.

“Everyone can see straight through it, most of all Alison. Why, after being practically ignored by Holly for years outside the studio, would she suddenly want to be friends?”

Why, after being practically ignored by Holly for years outside the studio, would she suddenly want to be friends?

ED! has approached representatives for Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond for comment.

