Phillip Schofield has ‘nothing to lose’ by releasing tell-all book but Holly ‘would be difficult subject to write about’

Following speculation Phillip Schofield could write a tell-all book, one PR expert has claimed the former TV presenter has “nothing to lose” by doing so.

According to OK!, Dermot McNamara believes Phillip, 61, could come to view putting out a memoir as a ‘final option’.

Furthermore, the talent agent also reckons matters could get “difficult” for Phillip when it comes to addressing matters relating to Holly Willoughby.

Phillip resigned from ITV in May after anchoring flagship daytime series This Morning for over 20 years. His departure came after his admission to an affair with a younger man.

Phillip Schofield ‘book’ news

Speaking to OK!, Dermot suggested Phillip might ultimately regard getting his thoughts down on paper again might change attitudes about him.

Phillip previously released his first memoir, Life’s What You Make It, months after coming out on the This Morning sofa in 2020.

Furthermore, Dermot suggests another book could be the best way form of media to have his say.

“Phil may well reach a point where he thinks only a book will help to clear his name, or at least help change what the public think of him,” Dermot said.

He went on: “A book, from Phillip’s perspective, could offer a new angle on the situation and would be seen as holding more credibility than just another interview or newspaper story.”

‘Holly has moved on’

Dermot continued by suggesting Holly may have got to the stage where she’s ready to leave the last few months in the past. But he also indicates a book would raise issues back up again.

However, he also claims Phillip is unlikely to want to bury his ex colleague in any book.

Dermot added: “Phil would undoubtedly have an agenda to clear his name, but Holly would be a difficult subject to write about for him. He wouldn’t want to talk too negatively about her, they were friends for years after all, but he would also run the risk of being too gushy.”

Dermot also said there would be a potential risk that readers might question ‘how much Holly knew’ if Phil spills too many details about their working relationship.

ED! has approached representatives for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for comment.

Phillip’s rep told us: “There will absolutely be no such book.”

