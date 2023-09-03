Phillip Schofield dealt fresh blow as he’s ‘completely erased’ from another project following ITV scandal

Former ITV star Phillip Schofield can add another show to the list of projects he has allegedly severed ties with, reports claim.

Phillip made headlines earlier this year with an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger ITV colleague.

Since then, he has stepped away from the broadcaster and his time on popular shows such as This Morning, The Cube and Dancing On Ice has ended.

Phillip’s departure from ITV has left a lasting impact (Credit: YouTube/BBC)

Phillip Schofield faces the axe?

Moving away from ITV has reportedly erased another part of his legacy. The former TV star has now apparently been removed from The Cube fan attraction located in Manchester.

Phillip fronted the popular high-intensity TV show The Cube, where individuals and pairs take on challenges since it first aired in 2009.

The Cube Live Experience in Manchester mimics the show with the tagline: “You’ve seen it on TV, now it’s your chance to take on the cube.”

Phillip previously welcomed guests to the live experience via a pre-recorded video explaining how the attraction worked.

He has now been replaced in the video by actor, narrator, and voice artist Colin McFarlane, a report claims. Colin did voiceovers for the show.

An insider told the Daily Star: “Phillip has been completely erased. Bosses at The Cube Live don’t want to be associated with him in the light of recent events.”

Phillip Schofield presented The Cube since it first aired in 2009 (Credit: YouTube)

ITV after Phillip’s departure

The wake of Phillip parting ways with ITV has left a lasting ripple.

He previously told the BBC: “I’m not in television any more, I don’t know what I am even remotely – if I get through this. I don’t know even remotely how I move forward – what am I going to do with my days? I did something very wrong and then I lied about it consistently and you can’t live with that. How do you live with that?”

Since the scandal broke, his former friend and presenting partner, Holly Willoughby, has been unsettled on This Morning.

Holly will return to the This Morning sofa tomorrow (September 4). She will co-host her first show back since her summer break with Alison Hammond.

A rep for Phil declined to comment on this story. ED! has contacted The Cube Live Experience for comment.

Read more: Lorraine Kelly FINALLY breaks silence on Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield drama: ‘I can’t really say more than that’

