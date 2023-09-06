This Morning ‘booed’ by crowd at NTAs as ITV bosses’ fears ‘come true’

ITV bosses apparently had their fears come true last night as This Morning was booed at the National Television Awards.

Holly Willoughby, Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary were amongst those representing the programme at last night’s (September 5) awards ceremony, where they had been nominated for Best Daytime.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes staff were said to be “upset” not to have been invited.

The This Morning presenters put on brave faces despite being booed (Credit: YouTube)

Not only did This Morning lose out on the award for the first time in 13 years, but as their nomination clip was played, boos could be heard from the audience.

Instead, Jermaine Jenas and Ronan Kemp announced BBC’s The Repair Shop as this year’s winner.

Presenter Jay Blades immediately went over to hug the This Morning team before going onto stage. Once there, he acknowledged the exceptional circumstances of the victory, saying: “This is a rarity, us standing on this stage and winning. We’re the new kids on the block and I’m glad we’ve won this time. I know it won’t be a regular thing so thank you.”

This Morning lost out to The Repair Shop at the NTAs for the first time ever (Credit: Splash News)

This Morning ‘booed’ at NTAs

According to the Mirror, ITV bosses had apparently been fearing such a reaction following the scandals that have consumed This Morning this year.

You might remember Holly and Phillip were also booed at the NTAs last year, but under different circumstances. Taking place shortly after the death of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the presenting duo were then embroiled in accusations that they had “skipped” the queue to pay their respects to the monarch lying-in-state at Westminster Hall.

However they were not the only stars to get a frosty welcome from the audience yesterday. Piers Morgan was also booed as presenter Joel Dommett picked him out in the audience. However this was more light-hearted, with him laughing and shaking his head at the reaction.

