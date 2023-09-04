This Morning staff ‘upset over NTAs snub’: ‘Doesn’t help to shut down rumours of a toxic atmosphere’

ITV This Morning staff are reportedly “upset” and after not being invited to the NTA awards.

It’s feared that the NTA snubbing won’t “help to shut down” ongoing rumours of a “toxic” atmosphere behind the scenes of the show.

ITV This Morning staff snubbed from NTA awards

The backroom staff of This Morning have reportedly snubbed from the NTA awards, The Sun claims.

This Morning bosses are allegedly “slimming down” their party and will only be taking on-screen talent and senior executives to the event.

According to the publication, some sources believe that bosses have done this amid fears the Phillip Schofield scandal could prevent the show from winning Best Daytime Show for the 13th year running.

Why have ITV This Morning staff been subbed from attending NTA awards?

A source spoke to The Sun about the snubbing. “People are upset at the slimming down as the show is such a group effort and the awards are usually a big night out for the whole team,” they said.

“They’re blaming the cost-of-living crisis but seem to be splashing the cash elsewhere. It doesn’t help to shut down rumours of a toxic atmosphere,” they then continued.

“Some people suspect that bosses know it isn’t going to be a stellar year for This Morning after all the scandal,” they then added.

An ITV source then told the publication that the decision was down to “budget cuts”.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Fans vow to switch off as Holly returns

In other news, on Friday (September 1), it was confirmed that Holly would be returning to the show today (Monday, September 4).

However, some viewers weren’t happy with the news. They took to Twitter to complain, with some even vowing to switch off once the 42-year-old returns.

“I don’t want @hollywills back on @thismorning. Will be switching channels on Monday. Listen to your viewers,” one viewer tweeted.

“I won’t be watching. I have really enjoyed #thismorning over the summer without Holly,” another then said. “Bad news – Holly is back next week,” a third then grumbled.

Not everyone was dreading her return though! “Looking forward to seeing her,” one fan then wrote on social media.

