This Morning viewers declare they ‘won’t be watching’ as Holly’s return is confirmed

This Morning viewers declared they “won’t be watching” the show when Holly Willoughby comes back.

The star’s return date was revealed today (Friday, September 1), but for some viewers, it’s far too soon!

Holly is coming back! (Credit: ITV)

When is Holly Willoughby returning to This Morning?

Earlier today, Holly’s return date to This Morning was revealed.

The star has been absent from the show since July – save for a brief pre-recorded segment last week.

The likes of Alison Hammond, Josie Gibson, and Dermot O’Leary have been fronting the show during Holly’s annual summer break.

However, today it was revealed that the 42-year-old will be returning to the show on Monday (September 4).

But, that’s not all! The star’s co-host for Monday’s show was also revealed during today’s programme. Andi Peters revealed today that Alison Hammond will be co-hosting the show alongside Holly on Monday.

Alison will be joining Holly on Monday (Credit: CoverImages.com)

This Morning viewers vow not to watch when Holly Willoughby returns

However, not all viewers are happy that Holly – who has been on the show since 2009 – is returning on Monday. Some took to Twitter to complain, vowing not to watch the show when she’s on.

“I won’t be watching. I have really enjoyed #thismorning over the summer without Holly,” one viewer tweeted today. “Holly & Alison ffs no,” another grumbled.

“I don’t want @hollywills back on @thismorning. Will be switching channels on Monday. Listen to your viewers.,” another wrote. “Good news – it’s Andi and Rochelle’s last day of presenting. Bad news – Holly is back next week,” a fifth said.

However, not everyone is dreading the return of Holly. “Looking forward to seeing her,” one viewer commented on social media upon hearing the news. “Be nice to see you back Holly,” another said.

Holly was interviewed as part of the inquiry (Credit: ITV)

Holly has ‘nothing to hide’ in Phillip Schofield enquiry

News of Holly’s return comes not long after it was revealed that she has “nothing to hide” in the Phillip Schofield inquiry.

According to a source at The Mirror, Holly “fully complied” with the enquiry. The review is being led by Jane Mulcahy KC and is due to be completed in September.

“Holly was more than happy to do what was asked of her, and explain her position, and what she knew, and what she didn’t,” a friend of the star told the publication.

“She had nothing to hide,” they then added.

