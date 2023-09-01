Holly Willoughby on This Morning
TV

This Morning viewers declare they ‘won’t be watching’ as Holly’s return is confirmed

Holly's back!

By Robert Emlyn Slater

This Morning viewers declared they “won’t be watching” the show when Holly Willoughby comes back.

The star’s return date was revealed today (Friday, September 1), but for some viewers, it’s far too soon!

Holly Willoughby smiling
Holly is coming back! (Credit: ITV)

When is Holly Willoughby returning to This Morning?

Earlier today, Holly’s return date to This Morning was revealed.

The star has been absent from the show since July – save for a brief pre-recorded segment last week.

The likes of Alison Hammond, Josie Gibson, and Dermot O’Leary have been fronting the show during Holly’s annual summer break.

However, today it was revealed that the 42-year-old will be returning to the show on Monday (September 4).

But, that’s not all! The star’s co-host for Monday’s show was also revealed during today’s programme. Andi Peters revealed today that Alison Hammond will be co-hosting the show alongside Holly on Monday.

Alison Hammond smiling
Alison will be joining Holly on Monday (Credit: CoverImages.com)

This Morning viewers vow not to watch when Holly Willoughby returns

However, not all viewers are happy that Holly – who has been on the show since 2009 – is returning on Monday. Some took to Twitter to complain, vowing not to watch the show when she’s on.

I won’t be watching. I have really enjoyed #thismorning over the summer without Holly,” one viewer tweeted today. “Holly & Alison ffs no,” another grumbled. 

I don’t want @hollywills back on @thismorning. Will be switching channels on Monday. Listen to your viewers.,” another wrote. “Good news – it’s Andi and Rochelle’s last day of presenting. Bad news – Holly is back next week,” a fifth said.

However, not everyone is dreading the return of Holly. “Looking forward to seeing her,” one viewer commented on social media upon hearing the news. “Be nice to see you back Holly,” another said.

Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Holly was interviewed as part of the inquiry (Credit: ITV)

Holly has ‘nothing to hide’ in Phillip Schofield enquiry

News of Holly’s return comes not long after it was revealed that she has “nothing to hide” in the Phillip Schofield inquiry.

According to a source at The Mirror, Holly “fully complied” with the enquiry. The review is being led by Jane Mulcahy KC and is due to be completed in September.

“Holly was more than happy to do what was asked of her, and explain her position, and what she knew, and what she didn’t,” a friend of the star told the publication.

“She had nothing to hide,” they then added.

Read more: 9 celebs who are having a far worse week than us from Holly Willoughby to Katie Price

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX. 

A message to you, from Holly | This Morning

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story

Related Topics

Holly Willoughby This Morning

Trending Articles

EastEnders' Max Branning, the EastEnders logo and background of the Thames
EastEnders fans ‘work out’ major return for Max Branning – and it makes complete sense
Anton Du Beke on Loose Women
Ex Strictly pros in savage age jibe at show favourite Anton Du Beke: ‘Is he still alive?!’
Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Holly Willoughby’s This Morning return date and co-host confirmed
Brian McFadden and Kerry Katona
Brian McFadden breaks silence after ex Kerry Katona’s damning parenting claims with message to their daughter
Rylan Clark on Loose Women and mum Linda inset
Rylan Clark ‘praying’ for mum Linda as she’s rushed to hospital overseas for emergency surgery
Loose Women logo and a female silhouette
Loose Women favourite exits role: ‘It’s obvious she’s no longer a regular panellist’