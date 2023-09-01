Holly Willoughby’s This Morning return date and co-host confirmed

Holly Willoughby will be returning to This Morning very soon, it has been revealed.

The 42-year-old has been absent from the hit ITV show over the summer – but she’s heading back sooner than you may think!

Holly’s coming back! (Credit: ITV)

When is Holly Willoughby returning to This Morning?

Holly hasn’t been on This Morning since the beginning of July. The star hosted her final show, alongside Craig Doyle, in July, before heading off for her annual summer break.

Alison Hammond, Dermot O’Leary, Rochelle Humes, Andi Peters, Craig Doyle, Josie Gibson, and Steve Jones have all fronted the show over the last few weeks.

However, Holly’s return date has finally been confirmed. The star will be back to front the show on Monday, September 4! Only a few more days to go!

This means that today will be the final show without Holly.

It’s also been revealed that Alison Hammond will be co-hosting the show with Holly on her first two days back. Holly, of course, will be fronting the show with new hosts on the regular now that Phillip Schofield has left.

“On Monday, it’s double trouble as Alison and Holly return,” Andi teased at the end of today’s show.

Holly appeared in a promo (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Holly Willoughby goes solo in new ITV promos

Meanwhile, new ITV promos have appeared, featuring returning star Holly.

The new promos released by ITV show some of the stars who currently front their daytime shows, such as This Morning, Loose Women, and Good Morning Britain.

Amongst the stars on show were Kate Garraway, Coleen Nolan, and of course, Holly Willoughby.

However, whilst Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary appear in the promo together, Holly appears solo. This reiterates the fact that Holly will be the show’s main presenter now that Phillip has left.

Phillip is set to release a new book (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield to return to limelight with new book

Meanwhile, it has recently been reported that Phillip Schofield will be returning to the limelight with a new book.

The former This Morning star’s memoir will detail his time on the show before his shock exit back in May. It will also reportedly detail his relationship with Holly Willoughby.

“Phil has had several approaches by book publishers about a new memoir, in which he talks more fully about This Morning, Holly, and how his career at ITV imploded,” a source claimed.

However, the star reportedly wants to speak to his loved ones before putting pen to paper on a book deal.

