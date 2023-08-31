This Morning viewers fume over shock segment today: ‘Why do they have to shove it down our throats?’

On This Morning today, viewers fumed over an overboard Christmas segment hosted by presenters Rochelle Humes and Andi Peters.

While Michael Buble’s ‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas’ played in the backdrop, Andi then confessed: “It might still be August…”

“But Christmas has arrived early in our studio, there are 116 days to go and the shops are already selling festive food and decorations,” he said.

He continued: “Bryony Blake is here, she has been finding out what is available.”

Andi Peters and Rochelle Humes introduce the Christmas segment (Credit: This Morning)

Is it too early for Christmas?

While Bryony opted for a sparkly green antler headband, she explained: “I am telling you guys, if you can’t beat them, join them!”

“Put on some sparkly antlers and let’s go. I have some amazing things to show you!” she continued.

Rochelle chuckled at her comments and said: “You have committed today girl! I love the commitment, she’s got the red lip on the antlers. I mean… is it too early?”

Andi quickly noted: “Shotgun having the purple Quality Streets just getting that in now.”

While Rochelle, Andi and Bryony were excited about the upcoming festive season, many viewers became annoyed at how “overboard” they had gone.

Andi Peters and Rochelle Humes discuss the festive season (Credit: This Morning)

Viewers labelled them “insensitive”

One viewer slammed the popular morning show and said they were putting parents “under pressure” for doing a Christmas segment.

I mean, I love Christmas but it’s not even September!

They fumed: “How insensitive is @thismorning. Children are not yet back at school. Parents under pressure with uniforms etc and you’re doing a Christmas item!?? Give ordinary working families a break and stop this unnecessary pressure! #ThisMorning.”

Andi Peters, Rochelle Humes and Bryony Blake discuss Christmas products (Credit: This Morning)

Another said: “I mean, I love Christmas but it’s not even September! #ThisMorning.”

“Christmas is a difficult time for many people, why do they have to shove it down our throats in August?!,” added a third.

A fourth viewer pointed out: ” Ah here. They’re on about Christmas on #Thismorning. We’re still in bloody August!”

However, others loved the segment. One said: “I have just tuned in and I love Christmas tat.”

Who is presenting This Morning while Holly Willoughby’s away?

This Morning is currently being presented by a number of hosts ahead of Holly Willoughby’s return to the show next week. Reportedly, bosses have decided not to replace former host Phillip Schofield following his exit earlier this year, instead opting to have members of the This Morning family co-host with Holly going forwards.

