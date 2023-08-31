Holly Willoughby and Ruth Langsford lead messages to Alison Hammond over new role away from This Morning

Star of This Morning Alison Hammond is ready to take on a new job away from daytime and it appears everyone is excited for the national treasure.

Alison first gained recognition in the world of television after competing on Big Brother in 2002. Since then, she has remained a regular face whom the nation can’t get enough of.

Sharing a first look at her new TV job on Instagram this week, Alison will join The Great British Bake Off next month. She will present alongside co-host Noel Fielding and replace Little Britain star Matt Lucas.

Alison Hammond will replace Matt Lucas (Credit: YouTube)

This Morning fave Alison Hammond’s new job

In a new snapshot shared with her followers, Alison posted a group photo of herself posed in between Fielding, and judges Paul Hollywood, and Dame Prue Leith. Flashing a huge smile, the 48-year-old presenter appeared to be glowing and happy at her new job.

“@britishbakeoff is back with a new series and addition – Meeeeee!! I can not wait. Coming soon to @channel4 #GBBO,” Alison wrote in her caption.

Over the moon about the news, Alison’s post racked up over 72,700 likes and more than 1,200 comments in under 24 hours.

Holly Willoughby and Ruth Langsford lead messages

Known for her infectious personality, Alison’s industry pals were relieved of her new role, including her co-workers at This Morning.

Fellow presenter Holly Willoughby commented a string of heart emojis.

“Can’t wait to see it….you’ll be BRILLIANT!,” Ruth Langsford commented. “Perfection. You’re the showstopper my babe xxx,” Carol Vorderman shared.

“Nice one Alison!!! I know you will really be AWESOME on this I can’t wait to see you shine!,” best-selling author Juliet Sear wrote.

In addition to her friends in the industry, fans also gave Alison a lot of love. “What a brilliant addition you will be… can’t wait now,” one user wrote. “Amazing! You will smash this!” another person remarked.

“Oh my days this is going to be great,” a third commented.

An official start date for the new series of Bake Off has yet to be revealed. However, fans of the show can expect it to kick off in September.

