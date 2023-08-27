Phillip Schofield set to return to the limelight with tell-all book about ITV and Holly Willoughby

Phillip Schofield is to dominate headlines again, with reports he’s planning a tell-all book.

He is apparently viewing it as an opportunity to draw a line under the scandal behind him ‘parting company with’ This Morning and ITV dumping him.

A top publishing house has offered the former TV presenter, 61, megabucks to pen his story.

Schofield’s side of the story

And he’s reportedly considering his chance to get everything off his chest – with one condition.

He wants to talk through the project with his loved ones and get their blessing.

Schofe’s two adult daughters have stood by him since he lost his TV career in May, after admitting to an affair with a runner on This Morning.

Frazzled by a blaze of publicity, he took time out of London over the summer to lick his wounds, tucked away with his mum in Cornwall.

In recent weeks he has been socialising in and around the capital, appearing to be back to his former self.

Former colleague Vanessa Feltz laughed in pictures with Schofe, after they enjoyed dinner together.

Pap snaps also captured the ex-Dancing On Ice star having a leisurely meal with a female friend in a pub garden.

Independent ITV investigation underway

News of the proposed tell-all book comes amid reports former best friend and co-presenter Holly Willoughby has spoken to the independent inquiry investigating the Phillip Schofield scandal at ITV.

Holly Willoughby is among many at ITV who have spoken about the situation for a review led by Jane Mulcahy KC.

According to a source for The Mirror, Holly has “fully complied”.

“Holly was more than happy to do what was asked of her, and explain her position, and what she knew, and what she didn’t,” the mole claimed.

“She had nothing to hide.”

The findings of the investigation will go public next month.

