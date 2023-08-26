Holly Willoughby ‘has nothing to hide’ as she speaks to Phillip Schofield inquiry

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby has reportedly spoken to the independent inquiry investigating the Phillip Schofield scandal at ITV.

According to a source, as reported by The Mirror, Holly has “fully complied”.

The review is being led by Jane Mulcahy KC and is due to be completed in September. Holly is among many at ITV who have been interviewed about the situation.

The friend added: “Holly was more than happy to do what was asked of her, and explain her position, and what she knew, and what she didn’t.”

They went on to say: “She had nothing to hide.”

ITV boss speaks out

Kevin Lygo, ITV’s managing director, has also spoken out. At the Edinburgh TV Festival, Kevin reportedly said: “She (Mulcahy) has been talking to everybody involved, they take your phone and look at every single text you’ve ever sent, email, WhatsApp.

“So, everything is available, lots of interviews, talking to everybody and I hope as soon as possible, but probably in September, she will make that public.”

This Morning hit by scandal

Phillip Schofield quit This Morning and then ITV itself in May. It was subsequently revealed he had had an ‘unwise, but not illegal’ affair with a much-younger male colleague.

Holly denied she ever knew anything about the affair. In a statement posted to her social media, Holly said: “It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news. When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie. Holly.”

Holly then took some time off from presenting This Morning before returning and making a speech to viewers.

“Right then, deep breath,” she began.

“Firstly, are you doing ok? I hope so. Feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil,” she then continued. “And I imagine you’ve been feeling a lot like I have. Shaken. Troubled. Let down. Worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what’s been going on. And full of questions.”

“You, me and all of us at This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth. Who acted in a way that they themselves felt as though they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process,” she said.

She went on to talk about “the toll” it had taken on Phillip’s mental health and of a “desire to heal”.

Viewers were divided over Holly’s speech, with many branding it “fake”. A body language expert also claimed Holly “wasn’t being genuine”.

