Rob Burrow makes heartbreaking confession amid MND battle in emotional TV appearance with his family

Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in 2019, made a heartbreaking confession as he appeared on This Morning with his family today (Tuesday September 5).

Doctors initially told former rugby player Rob’s family he may only have a year to live. But tonight, the Leeds Rhino star, 40, has a second documentary nominated at the NTAs, following Rob Burrow: My Year in 2021.

Living With MND has also been shortlisted, and the dad-of-three wants to win for his family.

‘I refuse to give in’

He explained on the ITV daytime programme, alongside wife Lindsey, and daughters Macy and Maya: “I am nervous and excited, a bit like I was before a big game at Wembley.

“To be nominated is an honour. I can’t believe that me, a lad from Yorkshire who played rugby league is even on the list. I’d love to win. I want to win for Lindsey and the kids and for all the people living right now in this country with this horrible disease.”

Brave Rob continued: “When I was diagnosed I was terrified, but I soon realised I could control how I would approach my situation mentally. I refuse to give in. I will fight and fight to my very last breath and use positivity to get me through. Sometimes, even when things are bad, I like to crack a joke and make everyone laugh.”

Rob Burrow on MND: ‘I am trapped in my own body’

Rob admitted his condition is a “challenge” – but he refuses to feel sorry for himself.

He said: “I can no longer look after myself and I have to ask Lindsey, or the kids, or my mum and dad to help me do anything. It is so frustrating at times because all I want to do is to be able to kick a ball round with my gorgeous little boy. But I have to sit and watch other people do it for me.

“I’m trapped in my own body. I can’t eat normal stuff any more and I really do miss my favourite food and someone has to feed me but I refuse to feel sorry for myself. I just won’t do it.

“I’ve got a beautiful family and they are well and get to do all the things they want to do. I just want to be where they are because I love them.”

‘Lindsey is the best wife and mother anyone could ask for’

NHS worker Lindsey added: “If he can be positive, then so can we. Rob quite early in his diagnosis introduced a ‘no tears’ policy. We think that if Rob can be strong and have a smile every day, then so can we. It was his wish to carry on life as normal and live every day to its fullest and make as many happy memories as a family as we can.”

And Rob praised her: “It can be a very dark and lonely place at times. But Lindsey always makes me feel that we carry on the most normal way we can. She is the best wife and mother anyone could ask for. She didn’t sign up for this, yet here she is always by my side day and night. I think for me, she is stronger than any rugby hero I played beside and I am so lucky to have her.”

How social media users reacted

This Morning viewers were left in tears by the interview, with many hailing the Burrow family as “inspirational” on social media.

“In bits watching #RobBurrow. Life is bloody cruel #ThisMorning,” one person tweeted.

And another Twitter user also posted: “#ThisMorning weeping watching Rob Burrow.”

But someone else sent a message to the ITV daytime show’s account: “@thismorning we need to all be a bit more like @Rob7Burrow with his amazing attitude. You are amazing and your family are incredible #ThisMorning.”

Another hailed Rob: “What an incredible man Rob Burrow is, sending love to him and his amazing family. Keep going Rob you are a true hero x #ThisMorning.”

“Rob Burrow and his family are an absolute inspiration #ThisMorning,” wrote a fifth user.

Yet another agreed: “Rob Burrow: What an inspiring and beautiful man, and he’s still smiling #ThisMorning.”

And a seventh viewer reflected: “Absolutely astounded watching #RobBurrow and his beautiful family on @thismorning. What an inspiration. Everything he’s going through but still a lovely smile on his face. He is rich with the love and care of his devoted wife and family. True love. Good luck at the NTAs you amazing people.”

The National Television Awards 2023 are on ITV tonight, Tuesday September 5, from 8pm. This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

