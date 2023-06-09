Rob Burrow’s tribute to devoted wife Lyndsey as viewers sob over MND documentary

Tearful viewers praised Rob Burrow, his wife Lindsey and their young family as an ITV documentary concerning the former rugby league player’s battle with Motor Neurone Disease aired last night (Thursday June 8).

Mum-of-three Lindsey cares for her husband, who was diagnosed with MND in 2019. Heartbreaking footage portrayed how Lindsey’s constantly tends to stricken Rob.

Rob and Lindsey Burrow have been married for 17 years (Credit: ITV.com)

Rob Burrow documentary news

Leeds Rhino legend Rob, 40, is non-verbal due to his condition and can only eat liquidised food spoon-fed to him. He can only communicate via his eyes. Rob also sleeps downstairs and sometimes requires the use of a ventilator.

But Lindsey does not accept help from carers – and instead carries him around their home, and from his wheelchair into their car.

He’s my husband, I want to care for him.

She told viewers at one point during the programme: “You just want to do what you can, while you can, for as long as you can. He’s my husband, I want to care for him.”

‘When I look at what Rob has had taken from him I’ve nothing to moan about’ (Credit: ITV.com)

Rob Burrow: Wife Lindsey’s determination

Inspirational Lindsey also vowed to support her husband of 17 years ahead of the documentary’s airing.

Speaking to the Mirror, she said she knew Rob would do the same for her if the situation was reversed.

Lindsay said: “You say those vows, in sickness and in health, that’s what you want to do.

Rob Burrow is carried by his wife Lindsey Burrow (Credit: ITV.com)

“He’ll often say: ‘Thank you for looking after me, I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you doing these things.’ I know how grateful he is.

“It’s not easy being a carer. But when I look at what Rob has had taken from him I’ve nothing to moan about.”

Earlier this week, Rob paid a touching tribute to Lindsey on Twitter. It came after her appearance on Lorraine. He said: “I’m so proud of my Lindsey for stepping out of her comfort zone. She hates the limelight and to go on Lorraine and smash it? I thought she looks stunning too.”

How social media users reacted

Last night, viewers left emotional by the documentary expressed on social media just how moved they were by the bravery of Rob, Lindsey and their family.

“Two minutes in and I’m already in buckets of tears for this BEAUTIFUL @Rob7Burrow family,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote: “Lindsey Burrow, such an amazing woman. Rob an absolute trooper, and those children just melt your heart.”

Furthermore, a third person posted: “Beautiful, brave and inspirational family. Takes an incredible family and friends to take time to raise awareness and improve outcomes for MND patients everywhere and for the future patients. Just amazing.”

Someone else wrote: “Sitting here almost in tears watching ITV’s Tonight programme. I don’t normally watch it but this one’s about Rob Burrow so I had to.”

Another added: “Rob Burrow you and your family this programme has got me crying already. What a beautiful soul Lindsey is.”

