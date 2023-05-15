Rugby player Kevin Sinfield carried teammate Rob Burrow over the finish line at a marathon in Leeds yesterday (Sunday, May 14).

The heartwarming moment left fans of the stars in tears, with many branding Sinfield’s actions as “inspirational”.

Kevin Sinfield emotionally carried his former Leeds Rhinos teammate Rob Burrow over the finish line at the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon, having pushed his friend around the 26.2 miles in his wheelchair ❤️ pic.twitter.com/yqSIakPgYr — Sky Sports (@SkySports) May 14, 2023

What did Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow do?

Yesterday saw the inagural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon take place. Over 12,000 people took part – including Leeds Rhinos rugby player Kevin Sinfield.

The event was named after Leeds Rhinos star Rob Burrow. The 40-year-old was diagnosed with motor neurone disease back in 2019.

Burrow was pushed around the course in a specially designed chair by his former teammate, Kevin Sinfield. As they approached the finish line, something wonderful happened.

Sinfield picked Burrow out of his chair and then carried him across the finish line. As he did so, he planted a kiss on his friend’s cheek.

Sinfield has raised over £8 million for MND charities since Burrow’s diagnosis.

Rob was diagnosed with MND in 2019 (Credit: BBC)

Twitter reacts to heartwarming Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow moment

A clip of Sinfield carrying Burrow over the line was uploaded to Twitter. These emotional tweets reacting to it will restore your faith in humanity!

“OMG. I can’t cope. What this man has done for his best friend should give us all a little faith in humanity,” one Twitter user wrote.

“This man is amazing, they both are, their friendship is inspiring,” another said. “Love Kevin Sinfield as a player, even more respect for him as a person,” a third tweeted.

“Sorry like but if that lad doesn’t get a bloody knighthood (should have one now !!) we should demand the whole honours system is scrapped immediately!! Mr Sinfield youre an absolute legend,” another said.

“Kevin needs a knighthood 5 times over, absolute legend of a bloke and what’s he’s done for the MND charity is nothing short of incredible,” a fifth said.

Kevin has raised a lot of money for charity (Credit: BBC / YouTube)

Emotional reaction to heartwarming moment

Others took to Twitter to react to the heartwarming moment.

“[Bleeping] hell that’s unbelievably sad but amazing to see what a man Kevin Sinfield is. With his best mate all the way,” another said.

“Kevin Sinfield has much more than any knighthood would bestow upon him.Anyone with an ounce of empathy and understanding will hold him in the highest respect and esteem,the highest of accolades,” another wrote.

“I can’t stop watching this. So beautiful,” another then tweeted. “What a mate! Unbelievable in a world full of crap at the moment there are some genuinely lovely moments. These lads have been into battle together on the pitch for club and country. It’s choked me up I’m not going to lie,” another gushed.

“I cannot express the admiration I have got both Rob Burrows and Kevin Sinfield. Awesome and awe-inspiring,” another said.

Read more: Holly Willoughby ‘revealing her discomfort’ with gesture on ‘awkward’ This Morning return with Phil

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.