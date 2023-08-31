Wife of rugby star Rob Burrow reveals his defiant vow following hospitalisation with pneumonia

The wife of rugby star Rob Burrow has said he’s vowed he “won’t give in” to Motor Neurone Disease following his latest health scare.

Rob was diagnosed with the condition in December 2019, two years after ending his playing career. He was recently dealt a setback when he was hospitalised with pneumonia.

He has since returned home, but now has a ventilator at night to prevent a build up of carbon dioxide in his body.

Despite everything he’s been through, wife Lindsey has revealed he remains positive.

She said: “Fortunately, he bounced back, which is something that Rob always does. He really won’t give in to this disease. Rob’s positivity ripples through the whole family. Life is just so busy that you don’t have time to sit around feeling sorry for yourself.”

She added to The Mirror: “We just want to live as normal a life as possible, make lots of happy memories and enjoy the time we’ve got.”

Rob Burrow’s wife Lindsey’s determination

Inspirational Lindsey does not accept help from carers. Instead, she carries him around the house herself, and from his wheelchair into their car. She also works part-time as a physiotherapist for the NHS.

Leeds Rhino legend Rob is now non-verbal due to his condition and can only eat liquidised food spoon-fed to him.

The couple, married for 17 years, gave an insight into their life in ITV documentary Rob Burrow: Living with MND. It showed the impact his MND had on Linsdey and their children Macy, Maya and Jackson.

They’re now preparing for the National Television Awards on Tuesday (September 5) and hope people will vote for them.

When the documentary aired, viewers were left emotional and took to social media to express how moved they were by the family.

“Two minutes in and I’m already in buckets of tears for this BEAUTIFUL @Rob7Burrow family,” one person tweeted at the time.

Another wrote: “Lindsey Burrow, such an amazing woman. Rob an absolute trooper, and those children just melt your heart.”

A third person added: “Beautiful, brave and inspirational family. Takes an incredible family and friends to take time to raise awareness and improve outcomes for MND patients everywhere and for the future patients. Just amazing.”

