Kim Woodburn launches scathing attack on ‘cruel’ Phillip Schofield as she blasts his ‘sordid secrets’

Kim Woodburn has launched a savage attack at Phillip Schofield over his “sordid lies” amid news of his “unwise” but not “illegal” affair with a younger ITV employee.

61-year-old Phillip made the dramatic confession on Friday (May 26) that he’d had an affair with a co-worker. And it’s fair to say his statement left people across the showbiz industry reeling – with plenty sharing their thoughts on the shock news.

Not content with her previous rant, Kim has chimed in again to have her say on the drama – and as expected, she did not hold back.

Kim hit out at Phillip following the news of his affair (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield news: TV star admits to affair with ITV employee

On Friday, Phillip confirmed he had parted ways with his management and ITV, while confessing to a fling with a younger member of staff. The news of Phillip’s affair, and ultimate exit from ITV, got plenty of people talking.

Phillip’s co-star for over a decade, Holly Willoughby, admitted she was “hurt” by Phillip’s “lie”. While Eamonn Holmes has accused four senior bosses at the network of knowing about their presenter’s antics.

It’s astonishing he had the nerve to look down at others given the sordid secrets he was hiding.

And now, another celeb that has shared their thoughts on the whole Phillip drama is Kim. She is no stranger to airing her true feelings towards Phillip. The How Clean Is Your House? co-presenter famously rowed with Phil in a previous This Morning appearance. Additionally, last week she slammed him him as “very unkind” amid rumours of feud between Phil and Holly.

But fast-forward to now, and following his bombshell statement, the Celebrity Big Brother star has lashed out at the “ghastly” former national treasure.

Kim blasted Phillip for his ‘sordid secrets’ (Credit: ITV)

Kim Woodburn hits out at ‘cruel’ Phillip Schofield

Speaking to The Sun, Kim branded Phillip as “ignorant” while recalling how he was “cruel” to her. She said: “He was almost always rude, judgmental and looked at his guests as if they’d just fallen out of a piece of cheese.” Kim added: “It’s astonishing he had the nerve to look down at others given the sordid secrets he was hiding.”

She also went on to claim how she been told how “ghastly” Phillip could be to researchers and runners on the hit ITV show. She alleged: “Usually youngsters who needed the money and were scared to speak up.”

This Morning: ITV producers ‘fearing an exodus’ of presenters

It comes after This Morning producers are reportedly fearing other presenters are going to walk away as part of a mass exodus from the show.

The Sun reports that “one household name” has “drafted a resignation statement” in the wake of Phillip Schofield’s admission. There have been calls by disgruntled fans for Holly Willoughby to quit the show too following Phillip’s statement.

Senior producers are now reportedly “fearing an exodus” of other presenters leaving the show, including Rochelle Humes and Alison Hammond.

