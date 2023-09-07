Everything that’s gone down with Holly and Phil since her This Morning return – and it’s a lot already!

A week can be a long time in showbiz… and there’s a lot that’s gone down between former This Morning co-hosts Phil Schofield and Holly Willoughby these past few days since her return to ITV from her summer holiday, too.

Phillip, 61, resigned from ITV in May after fronting the flagship daytime series for over 20 years. The veteran presenter’s exit came after his admission to an affair with a younger man.

Holly, meanwhile, has reportedly been positioned as “Queen Beeb” at ITV in the subsequent shake up in a “brand new start” for This Morning.

However, her comeback received a mixed reaction from fans, with some claiming to have ‘turned off’ because of it.

And despite suggestions of a fresh beginning, the names of Phil and Holly continue to be linked in the press.

Phil and Holly news

Holly made her return to the daytime show on Monday (September 4). On Tuesday (September 5), it was reported that Phillip has appeared to have ‘snubbed’ former BFF Hols on social media.

That’s because he has reportedly unfollowed her on Instagram. The Sun claims this seemingly “cements the end of their once impenetrable friendship”.

However, it is believed Phillip still appeared to follow the This Morning account, and former colleagues Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

Back in June, Phillip confessed to the tabloid: “I’ve lost my best friend. I let her down. I let that entire show down. And I let the viewers down. Holly did not know [about the affair]. And she was one of the first texts that I sent, to say, ‘I am so, so sorry that I lied to you’.

“She didn’t reply and I understand why she didn’t reply, as well. So yeah. If anyone is in any way linking Holly to this; that is ­absolutely, wholly untrue.”

Holly Willoughby at the NTAs

Hols couldn’t escape questions about Phillip on the National Television Awards red carpet later on Tuesday, either.

The 2023 event marked the first time she had attended the bash without her former co-anchor.

Asked by MailOnline about how she felt being there without Phil, Holly swerved mentioning him by name.

Holly asked about Phillip

Holly replied: “It’s exciting to be here. Every NTAs feels a little bit different. It’s lovely to have the rest of the [This Morning] family here.

“It’s lovely to just come and celebrate British telly, it is a special night.”

She is also said to have reflected about ‘fan support’: “If I’m honest it’s been really up and down.

“But what’s lovely is people rallying around you. The support is there. People want us to do well. It all feels good again.”

‘People want things to move on’

Additionally, Holly is quoted as saying: “People want things to move on.”

And, in a way, they have. Following This Morning’s NTAs success in 2016, Phil and Holly infamously appeared in front of cameras in the same clothes the morning after the night before. They revealed they had not been to bed and appeared hungover.

It was different after the 2023 NTAs, however. With The Repair Shop victorious instead, Holly suggested she only had a few sips of Prosecco at the do.

Co-host Craig Doyle told viewers during Wednesday’s (September 6) show: “We didn’t hit it too hard.” He also indicated Holly had “a reason for that”.

Referring to the lilac gown she wore for the bash, Holly explained: “I loved my dress last night and getting all glammed and done. But the problem with that dress was it was sort of a bit wiggly, so it was really tight around the old thighs.”

She continued: “So I had to go for a pee in the hotel. I’m sharing too much right now, but I’m just going to tell you the truth. I couldn’t pull it up to go for a pee, and I was also tied in so tightly so nothing fell out the top that I also couldn’t pull it down.

“So I had to go in the hotel, and then that was it, that was it until I knew I was getting home from the 02 at whatever time that was. So I was like nil by mouth, I had half a glass of Prosecco I think, and that was it.”

