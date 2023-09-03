‘Sure sign’ Holly Willoughby is the ‘future of ITV’ ahead of her daytime return: ‘It’s a brand new start for This Morning’

Staple of UK daytime television Holly Willoughby is tipped to return to ITV in a more prominent position.

Holly has co-hosted This Morning for 13 years but has had regular breaks from the popular show this year.

The presenter has been swept up in the scandal around former ITV star Phillip Schofield and his departure from the network.

However, fans won’t have to wait long to see Holly back on their screens’.

Her return to This Morning

Holly typically has some time off over the summer to be with her family, but this year she has stepped away for a longer period.

ITV has, however, teased that Holly will be back on Monday (September 4) with a new trailer showing her as a headliner.

The trailer showcased all ITV’s daytime shows, including Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, and This Morning, airing clips in the first few seconds.

In the This Morning section, Holly is prominent, with Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond grabbing screen time, but Holly is the only one to get a solo shot.

Queen Bee Holly Willoughby

An insider told The Mail on Sunday that Holly is ITV’s “Queen Bee”.

They said: “Holly is the future and ITV wanted to make that clear. It’s a sure sign that she is at the helm and the other presenters will join her.

“It’s a brand new start for This Morning, the scandal could have destroyed it, but it has managed to keep going. There is a lot of excitement.”

An ITV rep declined to comment when approached by ED!.

Alison is set to have a more featured role this year and co-host alongside Holly regularly, but does that trailer imply otherwise?

Alison and Dermot usually co-host the Friday show, which explains their chummy camera time in the new trailer. But with Holly usually co-hosting the show, why is she spotted alone?

Like before, Holly will reportedly be joined by a rotation of hosts. This will include Josie Gibson, Craig Doyle, and Steve Jones.

The news of Holly and Alison hosting the show on September 4 divided some viewers.

Many have stayed loyal to the show and Holly, but the news prompted a conversation online. Some spectators said that they “won’t be watching”.

Alison is also joining Channel 4’s The Great British Bake Off as a new host alongside Noel Fielding.

