Holly Willoughby in thinly-veiled dig at Phillip Schofield on NTAs red carpet?

Attending her first NTAs since Phillip Schofield-gate, we imagine Holly Willoughby didn’t exactly have the time of her life last night (September 5).

Not only did This Morning miss out on winning Best Daytime for the first time in 13 years, but the audience also seemed to boo as a clip of the show was played.

On top of this, Holly was reportedly bombarded with awkward questions as she appeared on the red carpet looking entirely gorgeous in her lilac gown.

Holly Willoughby at the NTAs

While she attempted to ward most of the questions off in her usual graceful manner, the This Morning presenter did appear to make one small dig at former bestie Phillip.

It all feels good again.

When asked by MailOnline how it felt to be there without her ex-partner-in-crime, Holly reportedly responded: “Do you know what, I think it’s exciting to be here. Every NTAs feels a little bit different.”

She went on to acknowledge the difficult year she has had: “If I’m honest it’s been really up and down. But what’s lovely is people rallying around you. The support is there. People want us to do well.”

Appearing to address the recent changes on the show, which include a number of different co-hosts post-Phil, she added that things “feel good again” on This Morning. “It all feels good again. I just want to the future to continue as it is. We are very blessed we have a great team of people, we really do.”

This year, the BBC’s The Repair Shop stole This Morning’s usual Best Daytime crown.

As he picked up the award, presenter Jay Blades acknowledged the exceptional circumstances of the win, saying: “This is a rarity, us standing on this stage and winning. We’re the new kids on the block and I’m glad we’ve won this time. I know it won’t be a regular thing so thank you.”

