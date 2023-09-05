Phillip Schofield ‘snubs’ Holly Willoughby in final blow to their friendship?

Phillip Schofield has seemingly snubbed his former co-host Holly Willoughby in what appears to be a final blow to their friendship.

Phillip’s reported actions appear to suggest that his friendship with Holly is now a thing of the past.

Holly and Phil were best mates (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Phillip Schofield unfollows Holly Willoughby on Instagram

Once upon a time, Phillip and Holly were best friends and incredibly close. However, it seems as though those days are past.

It appears as though Phillip has ended his friendship with Holly in 2023 style by reportedly unfollowing her on Instagram. This is according to The Sun.

To make matters worse for Holly, Phillip still follows Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary. He even still follows the official This Morning account, despite having left the show back in May.

But Holly is nowhere to be seen in his following list. The 42-year-old still follows him, but for how much longer, who knows?

Holly, meanwhile, has posted about “releasing negativitiy” as she promotes her lifestyle brand.

Phillip Schofield would have ‘nothing to lose’ writing about Holly Willoughby

The shock development comes after it was revealed that Phillip would have “nothing to lose” writing about Holly in a potential memoir. That’s what PR expert Dermot McNamara has told OK! magazine recently.

Phillip has reportedly been approached by a number of publishers about the possibility of writing a memoir.

Speaking to the publication, Dermot said that penning a book may be Phillip’s best option when it comes to changing public opinion of him.

“Phil may well reach a point where he thinks only a book will help to clear his name, or at least help change what the public think of him,” he said.

“A book, from Phillip’s perspective, could offer a new angle on the situation and would be seen as holding more credibility than just another interview or newspaper story,” he then continued.

“Phil would undoubtedly have an agenda to clear his name, but Holly would be a difficult subject to write about for him. He wouldn’t want to talk too negatively about her, they were friends for years after all, but he would also run the risk of being too gushy,” he then added.

Phillip was seen out and about yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Phillip breaks cover on day of Holly’s return

Meanwhile, yesterday (Monday, September 4) saw Phillip break cover for the first time in a while. His appearance in public coincided with Holly’s first day back at This Morning after her summer break.

Phillip headed out for a reported three-hour lunch at his local pub in Chiswick, London.

The star appeared downcast as he left The Roebuck wearing blue shorts, a white T-shirt, trainers and dark sunglasses.

In pictures obtained by The Sun, the star was wearing his wedding ring too.

