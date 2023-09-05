5 ways Phillip Schofield can make a comeback to the showbiz world following scandal?

Back in May, Phillip Schofield rocked the world of showbiz by admitting to having had an affair with a crew member on This Morning.

He has since seen his telly career go up in flames, losing gigs hosting This Morning, Dancing On Ice, and The Cube.

So how could Phillip make a comeback to the world of showbiz following his shock scandal? Here are five possible routes back…

What next for Phillip? (Credit: BBC)

1. Join TalkTV

TalkTV seems to pride itself on being the home of the cancelled and the censored. Piers Morgan and Jeremy Kyle, who were once the poster children of ITV, have since joined the channel after losing their gigs at the broadcaster.

Could Phillip make it a hattrick and join the controversial channel? Speaking to the Daily Star back in June, a TV expert reckons this could be a good course of action for the former This Morning star.

“TalkTV could be the career rebuilding platform that Schofield needs right now,” Andy Barr told the publication.

It’s also recently been reported that Phillip has had initial talks with TalkTV bosses about potentially joining the show.

“In the last few weeks he has begun to entertain offers and consider what his next steps might be. When he met with Vanessa [Feltz] earlier this month, she suggested a conversation with Piers about Talk TV and he was open to that conversation,” a source told The Mirror recently.

Is GB News a viable option for Phillip? (Credit: ITV)

2. Sign up for GB News

Another home for the so-called “cancelled”, GB News could be another potential destination for the TV star.

Former ITV star Eamonn Holmes has made a home for himself on the channel – so what’s to say that Phillip couldn’t do the same?

Judging by his comments after Phillip’s ITV axe, Eamonn likely wouldn’t be welcoming his former colleague with open arms if he did make the move to GB News. However, it’s surely a possible option…

Could former This Morning star Phillip Schofield write a book? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

3. Could ex This Morning star Phillip Schofield write a tell-all book?

An option that has been heavily rumoured recently is that Phillip will be penning a tell-all book soon.

The 61-year-old has reportedly been inundated by offers from publishers who want him to tell his story. He is believed to be considering an offer from Hodder & Stoughton about writing a memoir.

“He made it clear in the conversation that he would like the chance to tell his story in full, and in some ways to draw a line under what has happened, but that he would not do so without the approval of his family,” a source told The Sun recently.

Could Phillip head Down Under? (Credit: ITV)

4. Ex This Morning star Phillip Schofield to rough it up on I’m A Celebrity?

I’m A Celebrity is the perfect place for some celebrities to attempt to rebuild their careers and reputations (looking at you, Matt Hancock).

What’s stopping Phillip from heading Down Under and roughing it up in the Australian Bush for a few weeks? In fact, Phillip himself said that I’m A Celebrity is the “only” show he would do, and he’s asked to take part “all the time”.

Speaking about the show last year, he said: “I was asked. I’m asked all the time. No, not yet. Never say never to anything.”

Never has a more perfect time materialised for the TV personality…

Should Phillip lay low? (Credit: ITV)

5. Make minor comeback as a ‘background star’?

Another option could be to make a ‘minor’ comeback to the showbiz world, but as a “background star”. The suggestion was made by a PR expert earlier this year.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily, CEO and Head of Key holders at Unlockd PR Jordan James said: “I think Phillip’s best move would be to see out the remainder of this year lying low.

“If, and only if, he doesn’t insist on bursting back onto our screens before we are ready and doesn’t place himself centre stage I can see him making a minor comeback – as long as he is relegated to more of a background star.”

Could Phil make his comeback this way?

