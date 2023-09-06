Holly Willoughby breaks silence on her first NTAs without Phillip Schofield as she makes sad confession

Holly Willoughby has broken her silence on her first NTAs without Phillip Schofield.

Hosted by Joel Dommett, the biggest night in telly kicked off on Tuesday night (September 5). The glitzy do celebrates the UK’s biggest shows and much-loved TV talent.

TV fave Holly was one of the many celebs at the awards ceremony, making it the first time at the event without Phillip Schofield. And while at the do, Holly made a candid confession.

Holly attended the NTAs without Phil (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby at the NTAs

A ton of megastars got dressed up to the nines at the NTAs. But one famous face that wasn’t there was former This Morning host Phillip. His former best pal Holly was in attendance, and during an interview with MailOnline, she spoke about her first NTAs without Phillip.

When asked how she felt being there without Phillip, Holly said: “It’s exciting to be here. Every NTAs feels a little bit different. It’s lovely to have the rest of the [This Morning] family here. It’s lovely to just come and celebrate British telly. It’s a special night.”

Holly stunned on the red carpet last night (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly Willoughby makes sad confession

The star also made a sad confession, revealing she’s had a “difficult” year on This Morning. She confessed to OK!: “I know there’s been lots of reports about things and for me personally, you know, I don’t want to speak on behalf of other people, but it’s a world I honestly, I don’t recognise.”

It’s exciting to be here. Every NTAs feels a little bit different.

Holly went on and said: “I think that we all look after each other is the the honest truth.”

Holly and the This Morning team didn’t bag an award (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield issues blow to Holly

It comes after Phillip has seemingly snubbed his former co-host Holly in what appears to be a final blow to their friendship.

It appears as though Phillip has ended his friendship with Holly in 2023 style by reportedly unfollowing her on Instagram. This is according to The Sun.

To make matters worse for Holly, Phillip still follows Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary. He even still follows the official This Morning account, despite having left the show back in May. But Holly is nowhere to be seen in his following list.

