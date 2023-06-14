ITV boss hit out at Eamonn Holmes’ attacks as he takes swipe at former stars ‘reaping the rewards’

Eamonn Holmes has been criticised by ITV boss Kevin Lygo after launching yet another attack on This Morning and Phillip Schofield.

The former This Morning star has been very vocal about Phillip since his exit from the programme last month.

Eamonn has hit out at Phillip (Credit: GB News / YouTube)

Eamonn Holmes hits out at Phillip Schofield and ITV

One person who hasn’t been very quiet since Phillip quit This Morning is his former colleague, Eamonn. The Irish broadcaster has been very outspoken about Phillip since his This Morning exit and subsequent affair scandal coming to light.

As well as branding Phillip a “narcissist” and “nasty”, Eamonn has also accused ITV of covering up the This Morning star’s affair with a younger male colleague.

“He [Phillip] created an atmosphere where people hated him,” he said of Phillip’s time on ITV. “People would avoid him in the corridor. He didn’t look at anybody, didn’t know anybody’s name.”

However, today, Kevin Lygo – the Director of Television at ITV – has hit back at the 63-year-old.

Eamonn has been slammed by ITV boss (Credit: GB News / YouTube)

ITV boss hits back at Eamonn Holmes

Kevin, along with ITV Chief Executive Carolyn McCall and company secretary Kyla Mullins faced questions from MPs about ITV’s approach to safeguarding and complaint handling following Phillip’s exit.

During the hearing, Kevin was asked about former ITV talent, such as Eamonn, who have spoken out since Phillip‘s exit.

When the decade they were there, they were reaping the rewards and enjoying the job and everybody seemed to get on.

Kevin said that former presenters often feel they have a “divine right” to stay at ITV, and, in turn, hit out when things go wrong for others still at the network.

“It’s not surprising, is it, that when they go, they’re like, ‘Hate ITV, it’s awful.’ When the decade they were there, they were reaping the rewards and enjoying the job and everybody seemed to get on,” Kevin said.

ED! has contacted Eamonn’s reps for comment.

Phillip quit ITV last month (Credit: ITV)

Chief Executive slams Phillip Schofield affair

Elsewhere in the hearing, Dame Carolyn hit out at Phillip’s affair, branding the “imbalance of power” as “deeply inappropriate”.

She also said that ITV would have taken action had they known about the affair. However, no evidence of the relationship was ever found during reviews.

“We were repeatedly told nothing was happening,” she said. She then said that both Phillip and his ex-lover both denied the affair “both formally and informally”.

Dame Carolyn also revealed that Phillip is having counselling since his exit. She revealed that she is concerned for his wellbeing.

