ITV boss breaks silence on claims ‘everyone knew’ about Phillip Schofield affair as she’s quizzed by MPs

ITV boss Dame Carolyn McCall has broken silence on claims ‘everyone knew’ about the Phillip Schofield affair.

McCall was questioned by MPs today (June 14) on the alleged ‘toxic culture’ at ITV as well as Phil’s affair with a younger colleague. Phil recently stepped down from This Morning and ITV after his admission.

Phil said he had an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a colleague. There’s since been claims that ‘everyone knew’ about Phil’s affair at ITV. However, McCall has now shut those allegations down.

ITV boss on Phillip Schofield claims

McCall, who is ITV’s chief executive, said: “The people that have said they knew would only have heard rumours about it. If any of the individuals had come to us and said there is evidence that there is a relationship between Phillip Schofield and person X, we would have, with evidence, we would have been able to launch a formal investigation.”

McCall went on to say that they “worked very, very hard” for “many, many months” to ask “not just Phillip Schofield and person X, but people in production if they knew something was going on”.

She added: “It was repeatedly denied by both individuals but also no one in the team ever said there was anything that they could say. In fact, most of them said they don’t know that’s going on.”

What did Phil say in his BBC interview?

In an interview with the BBC earlier this month, Phil also insisted that no one knew about his affair at ITV.

The people that have said they knew would only have heard rumours about it.

Holly Willoughby previously said in a statement: “It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news. When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie.”

However, a few celebrities have alleged that people knew at ITV about the affair.

Eamonn Holmes said in a recent interview on GB News: “It’s a total cover-up. Those in authority had to know. They had to know what was going on and they thought they would dodge the bullet which they did and they do constantly.”

Meanwhile, James Haskell recently said on the Jeremy Vine Show: “I knew about this years ago, of course, she [Holly] knows. Everybody knows.”

